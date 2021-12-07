Une étude de marché sur la santé mobile offre des informations approfondies et une analyse concurrentielle

Le rapport de recherche sur le marché mHealth explique systématiquement chaque aspect lié au marché mondial mHealth, ce qui permet au lecteur du rapport d’étudier et d’évaluer la tendance du marché à venir et d’exécuter les données analytiques pour promouvoir l’entreprise.

Le marché mondial de la santé mobile devrait atteindre 278,12 milliards USD d’ici 2025, contre 25,66 milliards USD en 2017, avec un TCAC de 34,7% au cours de la période de prévision de 2018 à 2025. Le prochain rapport de marché contient des données pour les années historiques 2015 et 2016, le l’année de base du calcul est 2017 et la période de prévision est de 2018 à 2025.

Principaux concurrents du marché couverts par le rapport :

Koninklijke Philips NV, iHealth, LifeWatch AG, AT&T, Inc., Vodafone, Apple Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Qualcomm Inc., et Samsung Electronics Corporation et mQure, Cerner Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Doximity, Inc., Evolent Health, Inc ., protéiforme, Perfint Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Oscar, Zest Health, Athenahealth, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Omron Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Airstrip Technologies, Biotelemetry, Inc., Agamatrix, Inc., Ihealth Lab Inc. et Alivecor, Inc. .entre autres. (Personnalisation disponible)

Table Of Contents

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Partie 09 : Paysage client

Partie 10 : Paysage régional

Partie 11 : Cadre décisionnel

Partie 12 : Moteurs et défis

Partie 13 : Tendances du marché

Partie 14 : Paysage des fournisseurs

Partie 15 : Analyse des fournisseurs

Partie 16 : Annexe

