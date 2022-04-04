The global neuromorphic treatment market is expected to reach USD 11.29 billion by 2027. Key market growth factors include expansion in the sensor market; growing demand for AI and machine learning; faster adoption of software in applications such as continuous e-learning, predictive analytics, real-time data streaming, and data modeling; requirement for efficient integrated circuits; accelerating the demand for neuromorphic processing in applications such as computer vision, video surveillance and voice identification.

The new report titled " Global Neuromorphic Processing Market ", published by Emergen Research

The researchers have taken a holistic approach to analyzing the global market and have highlighted the factors influencing the overall market growth. The study involves the use of effective analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's five forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats associated with the growth of different market segments.

In July 2019, an 8 million neuron neuromorphic system named Pohoiki Beach was launched by Intel Corporation. It has 64 Loihi research chips developed for the research community. Pohoiki Beach allows researchers to experiment with a brain-inspired research chip, Loihi, to scale neural-inspired algorithms that include sparse coding, path planning, and simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM).

Signal recognition technology is used in a wide range of applications, due to rigorous advancements in computing power leading to the widespread adoption of mobile and cloud-based engineering, making it the application fastest growing for neuromorphic computing. Black lead which is expandable in nature is the most preferred flame agent. Indeed, any business sees this as an eco-friendly answer to the question.

The market is strongly consolidated, with the presence of the major traditional players who are investing massively in the research and development of neuromorphic treatments. Additionally, as the market is in its infancy, neuromorphic processing includes various stakeholders including neuromorphic hardware chip manufacturers, educational institutions, research labs, technical experts, and system companies. Stakeholders are currently collaborating with each other to improve the performance of neuromorphic computing systems.

Competitive outlook:

The global neuromorphic treatment market is highly consolidated owing to the presence of a large number of companies in this industry. These companies are known to invest heavily in research and development projects. Moreover, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the industry. The global Neuromorphic Treatment Market report studies the cautious tactics undertaken by major market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the major players in this industry include: IBM Corp., HP Corp., Samsung Electronics Ltd., Intel Corp., HRL Laboratories, LLC, General Vision Inc., Applied Brain Research, BrainChip Holdings Ltd. and General Vision Inc. among others.

For the purposes of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global neuromorphic treatment market based on application, end-user, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Signal processing

Image processing

Data processing

Object detection

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

consumer electronics

Automotive

Health

Military and Defense

other

Valuable Market Information:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

The extensive market segmentation included in the report provides insight into the revenue and estimated growth of individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-over-year growth rate of the global Neuromorphic Treatment market.

The report further presents current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to experience the greatest demand for neuromorphic therapy in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of neuromorphic processing in the food industry?

What manufacturing processes are used for the production of Neuromorphic Processing?

