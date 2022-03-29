Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Forecast to 2028 Carrier Corporation (United Technologies Corp.), Daikin, Denso

Truck refrigeration units facilitates in controlling the temperature inside the container, enabling a trailer to cool or heat when it is needed. Increasing demand for frozen, processed goods are boosting the truck refrigeration unit market. Growing international food chains in developing nations increased the demand for truck refrigeration unit in emerging economies.

Carrier Corporation (United Technologies Corp.), Daikin, Denso, Klinge Corporation, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, Mobile Climate Control, Schmitz Cargobull, Subros Limited, Thermo King (Ingersoll Rand Plc.), Webasto Thermo & ComfortLTD.

The global Truck Refrigeration Unit market is primarily segmented based on different product type, source and sales channel and regions:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Split System, Roof Mount System); Application (Frozen, Chilled); Industry Vertical (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals, Ambulance and Passenger Transport); Vehicle Type (Trailers, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles) and Geography

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Truck Refrigeration Unit :

The COVID-19 outbreak has created an unprecedented economic, public health, and logistical challenge worldwide; however, technology stepped up when COVID-19 struck. One of the biggest impacts witnessed in recent months due to the COVID-19 has been a huge behavioural shift in technology adoption. For instance, Garmin, which equips the fleet with the leading GPS navigation, radar, communication, and wind data technology, has reported that, with the heavy travel restrictions, it has witnessed increased demand for equipment for boats and water activities in many markets.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

