Transformation numérique dans la taille du marché de la logistique par analyse des tendances, opportunités de croissance, aperçu régional, facteurs et stratégies d’investissement des entreprises d’ici 2022-2028
The 2022-2028 market research report on « Global Digital Transformation in Logistics Market » provides information on market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume and new developments. The report aims to provide an in-depth analysis of key statistics with various research techniques, opportunities, business strategies and latest innovations. The Digital Transformation in Logistics market research report provides detailed insights into the market and is confident to meet the needs and expectations of investors.
Market dynamics
Benefits such as faster and easier operations, digital freight matching, seamless connectivity, carrier compliance and rate management deployment as well as scalability flexibility, and growing business demand for reducing CAPEX and OPEX are expected to drive digital transformation in the global logistics market. Concerns about the compatibility of various business applications in digital transformation are one of the major restraining factors of digital transformation in the logistics market.
Global Digital Transformation in Logistics market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and Each Manufacturers including:-
3GTMS, Inc.
4Flow SA
Advantech Co., Ltd.
APL Logistique SA
Digital Logistics Group Ltd.
Hexaware Technologies
IBM Company
JDA Software WMS
Logistics Solutions, Inc.
LOGITECH Company
The Digital Transformation in Logistics Market report offers industry data, expert opinions, a holistic view of the industry from a global perspective, individual regions and their development, technology , supply, capacity, production, profit, price, competition and latest developments across the globe.
The global digital transformation of logistics market is segmented on the basis of service, solution, system, equipment industry, and deployment.
Based on service, consulting and training, implementation and integration, operation and maintenance.
On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into hardware and software solution. The digital transformation of the logistics market is segmented on the basis of system into conveyors, automated retrieval storage system, automatic sorters, automatic guided vehicle and robotic picking system.
Based on equipment, the market is segmented into RFID readers, real-time location system, barcode scanners and barcode printers. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.
Operation & Maintenance, Implementation & Integration, Consulting & Training
Conveyors, Automatic Storage and Retrieval, Automatic Sorters, Automatic Guided Vehicles, Robotic Picking System
