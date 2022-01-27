Transformation numérique dans la taille du marché de la logistique par analyse des tendances, opportunités de croissance, aperçu régional, facteurs et stratégies d’investissement des entreprises d’ici 2022-2028

The 2022-2028 market research report on « Global Digital Transformation in Logistics Market » provides information on market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume and new developments. The report aims to provide an in-depth analysis of key statistics with various research techniques, opportunities, business strategies and latest innovations. The Digital Transformation in Logistics market research report provides detailed insights into the market and is confident to meet the needs and expectations of investors.

Market dynamics

Benefits such as faster and easier operations, digital freight matching, seamless connectivity, carrier compliance and rate management deployment as well as scalability flexibility, and growing business demand for reducing CAPEX and OPEX are expected to drive digital transformation in the global logistics market. Concerns about the compatibility of various business applications in digital transformation are one of the major restraining factors of digital transformation in the logistics market.

3GTMS, Inc.

4Flow SA

Advantech Co., Ltd.

APL Logistique SA

Digital Logistics Group Ltd.

Hexaware Technologies

IBM Company

JDA Software WMS

Logistics Solutions, Inc.

LOGITECH Company

The global digital transformation of logistics market is segmented on the basis of service, solution, system, equipment industry, and deployment.

Based on service, consulting and training, implementation and integration, operation and maintenance.

On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into hardware and software solution. The digital transformation of the logistics market is segmented on the basis of system into conveyors, automated retrieval storage system, automatic sorters, automatic guided vehicle and robotic picking system.

Based on equipment, the market is segmented into RFID readers, real-time location system, barcode scanners and barcode printers. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.

Digital Transformation In Logistics Market Segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Operation & Maintenance, Implementation & Integration, Consulting & Training

Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Report By Segmentation Application:

Conveyors, Automatic Storage and Retrieval, Automatic Sorters, Automatic Guided Vehicles, Robotic Picking System

