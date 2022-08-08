Tendances et prévisions du marché des restaurants à service rapide et de la restauration rapide Demande croissante du marché, développement et aperçu géographique Prévisions

Analyse du marché et aperçu du marché mondial des restaurants à service rapide et de la restauration rapide

La demande de restaurants à service rapide et de marché de la restauration rapide devrait augmenter à un taux de 14,50% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. La préférence croissante pour la restauration rapide et l’évolution des besoins des consommateurs dans le modèle commercial sont susceptibles de servir de facteur dans la période de prévision pour les restaurants à service rapide et le marché de la restauration rapide.

Ce rapport de qualité sur les restaurants à service rapide et le marché de la restauration rapide est structuré avec un engagement total et une transparence dans la recherche. Ce rapport d’étude de marché propose une fluctuation de la valeur du TCAC au cours de la période de prévision 2018-2025 pour le marché. Ce rapport de marché fournit des statistiques sur l’état actuel de l’industrie en tant que source précieuse de conseils et d’orientation pour les entreprises et les investisseurs intéressés par ce marché. L’analyse des parts de marché et l’analyse des tendances clés sont les deux autres principaux facteurs de succès de ce rapport de marché. L’analyse concurrentielle couverte dans ce rapport sur le marché des restaurants à service rapide et de la restauration rapide aide à avoir des idées sur les stratégies des principaux acteurs du marché.

Le document commercial des restaurants à service rapide et du marché de la restauration rapide est généré en effectuant une analyse d’études de marché de haut niveau sur les segments clés du marché afin d’identifier les opportunités, les défis, les moteurs et les structures de marché pour les clients. Ce rapport sur le marché mondial aide à déterminer et à optimiser chaque étape du cycle de vie du processus industriel qui comprend l’engagement, l’acquisition, la rétention et la monétisation. En tant que rapport d’étude de marché de grande envergure, il contribuera certainement à la croissance de votre entreprise de plusieurs manières. Le rapport sur le marché des restaurants à service rapide et de la restauration rapide présente potentiellement de nombreuses informations et solutions commerciales qui vous aideront à garder une longueur d’avance sur la concurrence.

Étendue du marché et marché mondial des restaurants à service rapide et de la restauration rapide

The major players covered in the quick service restaurants and fast food report are Jack in the Box, DD IP Holder LLC, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Kotipizza Group Oyj, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Del Taco Restaurants, Inc., Ark Restaurants Corp., McDonald’s, Darden Restaurants, Inc., Pizza Hut India, KFC, Inc., Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., Quality Is Our Recipe, LLC, Burger King Corporation, Subway IP LLC, Taco Bell IP Holder, LLC, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd., Chick-fil-A, Inc., T.M. AM.D.Q. CORP among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Content:

Section 01: executive summary

Section 02: scope of the report

Section 03: research methodology

Section 04: introduction

Section 05: Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market landscape

Section 06: Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market sizing

Section 07: five forces analysis

Section 08: Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market segmentation by Technology

Section 09: Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market segmentation by Application

Section 10: customer landscape

Section 11: Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market segmentation by end-user

Section 12: regional landscape

Section 13: decision framework

Section 14: drivers and challenges

Section 15: Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market trends

Section 16: competitive landscape

Section 17: company profiles

Section 18: appendix

Key Pointers Covered in This Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market Research Report:

Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market Size

Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market New Sales Volumes

Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Installed Base

Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market By Brands

Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market Procedure Volumes

Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market Product Price Analysis

Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market FMCG Outcomes

Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market Cost of Care Analysis

Regulatory Framework and Changes

Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market Upcoming Applications

Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market Innovators Study

Regional Analysis for Quick Service Restaurants and Fast Food Market:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

