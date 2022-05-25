Tendances du marché du traitement des poux, croissance, part, traitement, pays, application et devrait atteindre 156,44 millions USD d’ici 2029

research report provides details about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. The market drivers and restraints have been examined using SWOT analysis. With the appropriate utilization of excellent practice models and brilliant method of research, this wonderful Lice Treatment Market report is generated which supports businesses to unearth the greatest opportunities to prosper in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the lice treatment market was valued at USD 93.47 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 156.44 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Some of the major players operating in the lice treatment market are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Israel)

Sanofi (France), Pfizer Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals, LLC (US)

ParaPRO LLC (US)

Encube Ethicals (India)

GALDERMA (Switzerland)

Alliance Pharmaceuticals (UK)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (US)

Arbor Pharmaceuticals (US)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (India)

Perrigo Company plc (Ireland)

Lice are wingless, blood-sucking insects that feed on the blood of humans and live on their heads or scalps. When lice suck blood from people, they inject saliva. Blood coagulation is prevented by injecting saliva. Pruritus is a disease caused by lice saliva entering the human circulatory system. The lice's saliva may trigger severe allergic reactions in some people, and the lice's sharp claws can cause itching and pain by moving through hair strands. Lice treatments (called pediculicides) are accessible without a prescription or over the counter. Shampoos, lotions, and cream rinses are among them.

● Which application segments will perform better and achieve success in worldwide through the forecast years?

● What are the key factors driving the market growth?

● Who are the key vendors in this Industry?

● Which are the impressive business sectors where best players want their own expansion in future?

● What are the market dynamics?

● What are the limits ruining the development rate?

● What is the focused circumstance to advance development?

● What are the opportunities and threats faced by the

Lice Treatment Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing cases of head lice across the globe

The rising head lice cases across the globe are estimated to enhance the lice treatment market’s growth. Head lice are known to transmit any disease, yet they do not transmit infections. They can cause excruciating itching and subsequent skin diseases. Sleep loss, extreme itching, discomfort, and a loss of attention on important tasks are among well-known side symptoms of head lice. These factors are fueling the global lice treatment market’s expansion.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of lice treatment market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness and increasing prevalence of lice parasites contamination will expand the lice treatment market. Additionally, surging awareness towards health and rising adoption rate of over-the counter drugs will result in the expansion of lice treatment market.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of research and development activities

Moreover, the market’s growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the lice treatment market growth. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market’s growth rate.

Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and an increase in the number of emerging markets will provide beneficial opportunities for the lice treatment market growth during the forecast period.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, high cost high cost associated with the treatment will obstruct the growth rate of market. The dearth of skilled professionals and lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies will challenge the lice treatment market. Additionally, strict regulatory policies and lack of awareness among people will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This lice treatment market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the lice treatment market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Lice treatment market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analyses of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

COVID-19 Impact on Lice Treatment Market

Over the projected period, the lice treatment market was expected to be constrained by the COVID-19 outbreak. Since its emergence in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to nearly every country on the planet, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a public health emergency. COVID-19, a new coronavirus, was identified as the causal agent in the pneumonia cases. This virus spread quickly over the world, killing a large number of people. COVID-19 was labelled a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) in March 2020, and rigorous measures to prevent the disease’s spread were recommended. Since then, the pandemic has delayed the expansion of the healthcare sector and disrupted the supply chain. Furthermore, governments in many nations had imposed nationwide lockdowns to halt the spread of COVID-19. Similarly, healthcare organizations in numerous nations throughout the world were having difficulty continuing their supply chain activities. The supply chain slowness hampered the lice treatment market.

Recent Development

In October 2020, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had announced the approval of a lotion used in the treatment of head lice for nonprescription, or over-the-counter (OTC), use through a process called a prescription (Rx)-to-OTC switch. The prescription drug manufacturer usually initiates the changeover from prescription to over-the-counter. The evidence presented must demonstrate that the drug is safe and effective when used as instructed in the proposed labelling for it to be switched from prescription to nonprescription status. According to the company, consumers must be able to grasp how to use the drug safely and efficiently without the assistance of a healthcare expert.

Global Lice Treatment Market Scope

The lice treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Pediculosis Capitis

Pediculosis Corporis

Pediculosis Pubis

Others

Treatment

Ivermectin

Spinosad

Permethrin

Pyrethrin

Other

Dosage form

Tablets

Shampoos

Lotions

Cream

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Lice Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The lice treatment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, treatment, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the lice treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the lice treatment market because of the growing children population and presence of major key players in this region. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific are expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to presence of generic manufacturers in this region. Also, the development of healthcare infrastructure and increasing lice contamination will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Lice Treatment Market Share Analysis

The Lice treatment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to lice treatment market.

