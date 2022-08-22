Tendances du marché du Spear Phishing, TCAC élevé, taille de l’industrie, nouvelles innovations, portée future et prévisions 2028

Un excellent rapport sur le marché Spear Phishing présente des données sur le marché, telles que les tendances, le comportement des consommateurs et les analyses de la concurrence, de manière à permettre aux entreprises d’identifier les opportunités sur le marché. L’objectif de l’étude de marché est compris très clairement par l’équipe DBMR avant le début de la création du rapport. Des recherches intenses sont menées pour analyser avec précision la dynamique du marché et le comportement des consommateurs inclus dans le rapport. Toutes les sections d’un document important sur le marché du Spear Phishing sont décrites correctement, ce qui comprend la page de titre, la table des matières, l’introduction, le contexte et la méthodologie, le résumé analytique, les résultats, la conclusion et l’annexe.

La taille du marché du spear phishing est évaluée à 2 416,06 millions USD d’ici 2028 et devrait croître à un taux de croissance annuel composé de 9,50% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Le rapport Data Bridge Market Research on spear phishing fournit une analyse et des informations sur le divers facteurs. devraient prévaloir tout au long de la période de prévision tout en fournissant leurs impacts sur la croissance du marché.

Le spear phishing est la pratique trompeuse consistant à envoyer des e-mails prétendant provenir d’un expéditeur connu ou de confiance afin d’inciter les individus ciblés à divulguer des informations confidentielles. La protection contre le spear phishing est généralement utilisée pour éliminer tout accès non autorisé aux systèmes de l’entreprise et protéger les informations confidentielles.

Rising incidence of spear phishing attacks is expected to influence the growth of the spear phishing market over the forecast period 2021 to 2028. Rising adoption of BYOD policy in organizations and strong growth of the cloud-based email security solution are also expected. to prosper the spear phishing market growth. Furthermore, increased awareness of hackers and data breach and massive adoption of spear phishing solutions are also likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing adoption of cloud-based email solutions and rapid digitization of banking services and solutions,

Global Spear Phishing market report covers myriad of aspects of the market analysis which many businesses call for. The report also presents a profound overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin about this industry. Spear Phishing market analysis report comprises of a chapter on the global market and all of its associated companies with their profiles, which gives important information and data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.

Key Competitors / Market Players

Key players covered in the spear phishing market report are Cisco Systems Inc., Votiro, Microsoft, Broadcom, PhishLabs, Cofense, Trend Micro Incorporated, Mimecast Services Limited, Proofpoint, Inc., BAE Systems, Forcepoint, Check Point Software technologies ltd. , Greathorn, Inc., IBM, RSA Security LLC, Sophos Ltd., McAfee LLC, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG, and Bitdefender, among other national and global players. Market share data is available separately for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America . DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : global Spear Phishing market

The spear phishing market is segmented on the basis of component, mode of deployment, organization size, and end user. Growth between segments helps you analyze growth niches and strategies to approach the market and determine your main application areas and the difference between your target markets.

The spear phishing market is segmented on the basis of components into solutions and services. Services were further segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services.

Based on the mode of deployment, the spear phishing market is segmented into hybrid, cloud and on-premises.

The organization size segment of the spear phishing market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises.

Based on end-user, the spear phishing market is segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government and defense, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, IT and telecommunications, media and entertainment, critical infrastructure and others.

