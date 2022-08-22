Tendances du marché du chauffage, de la ventilation et de la climatisation automobile (CVC), TCAC élevé, taille de l’industrie, nouvelles innovations, portée future et prévisions 2029

Un excellent rapport sur le marché du chauffage, de la ventilation et de la climatisation automobile (CVC) présente des données sur le marché, telles que les tendances, le comportement des consommateurs et les analyses de la concurrence, d’une manière qui permet aux entreprises d’identifier les opportunités sur le marché. L’objectif de l’étude de marché est compris très clairement par l’équipe DBMR avant le début de la création du rapport. Des recherches intenses sont menées pour analyser avec précision la dynamique du marché et le comportement des consommateurs inclus dans le rapport.

Analyse et aperçu du marché

Les véhicules d’aujourd’hui sont équipés de nombreuses technologies innovantes qui diffèrent par leurs performances, leurs coûts, leurs fonctions et leurs applications. Le véhicule devient plus confortable pour le voyageur avec l’utilisation de ces fonctionnalités. L’objectif principal du système HVAC automobile est de fournir une climatisation thermique et acceptable.

Le marché mondial du chauffage, de la ventilation et de la climatisation automobile (CVC) était évalué à 20,43 milliards USD en 2021 et devrait atteindre 42,54 milliards USD d’ici 2029, enregistrant un TCAC de 9,60 % au cours de la période de prévision 2022-2029. « Automatique » représente le segment technologique le plus important sur le marché respectif en raison de l’augmentation de la demande de voitures dans les pays en développement. Le rapport de marché organisé par l’équipe Data Bridge Market Research comprend une analyse approfondie par des experts, une analyse des importations / exportations, une analyse des prix, une analyse de la consommation de production et une analyse du pilon.

The concept behind this technology is to maintain the optimum temperature and conditions inside the car for optimum passenger comfort levels inside. The full form of HVAC is heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. This is to eliminate unwanted elements present in the environment of the car. These three factors work in coordination with each other to achieve the comfortable cabin environment.

Segmentation:

The automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) market is segmented on the basis of technology, components, and vehicle type. The growth among these segments will help you analyze weak growth segments in the industries and provide users with valuable market insight and market insights to help them make strategic decisions to identify major applications of the market.

Technology

Manual

Automatique

On the basis of technology, the automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) market is segmented into manual and automatic.

Making up

Evaporator

Compressor

Condenser

Receiver/dryer

Extension device

On the basis of components, the automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) market is segmented into evaporator, compressor, condenser, receiver/drier, and expander.

Vehicle type

Particular Cars

Commercial vehicles

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) market is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

The major key players covered in the Automotive Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Report are:

To Us Corporation (Japan)

Sensata Technologies Inc. (USA)

SANDEN HOLDINGS CORPORATION (Japan)

Calsonic Kansei Corporation (Japan)

Valeo (France)

DENSO CORPORATION (Japan)

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)

Hanon Systems (South Korea)

JAPAN CLIMATE SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan)

MAHLE GmbH (Germany)

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD. (Japan)

OMEGA Environmental Technologies (USA)

Trans/Air Manufacturing Corp. (United States)

Kongsberg Automotive (Switzerland)

Imasen Electric Industrial Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Eberspacher (Germany)

Air International Thermal Systems (Thailand)

Delphi Technologies (UK)

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. (Germany)

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION (Japan)

Xiezhong International Holdings Limited (China)

GENTHERM (USA)

Country level analysis

The Automotive Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distribution channel, end user, connectivity and covered lawn as shown below. above.

The countries covered in the Automotive Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market report are United States, Canada, and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, and rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC) in Asia Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

