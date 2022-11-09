Tendances du marché des vaccins de thérapie cellulaire dendritique, TCAC élevé, taille de l’industrie, nouvelles innovations, portée future et prévisions 2029

Le document d’étude de marché de premier ordre sur les vaccins de thérapie cellulaire dendritique fournit des estimations sur le taux de croissance et la valeur marchande en fonction de la dynamique du marché et des facteurs induisant la croissance. Lors de la préparation de ce rapport d’analyse de marché, quelques-uns des attributs adoptés incluent le plus haut niveau d’esprit, des solutions pratiques, une recherche et une analyse engagées, l’innovation, des approches intégrées et la technologie la plus récente. Le rapport propose une analyse statistique étendue des développements continus du marché, de la capacité, de la production, de la valeur de la production, du coût/bénéfice, de l’offre/demande et de l’importation/exportation.

Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché des vaccins de thérapie cellulaire dendritique, qui s’élevait à 8,35 milliards USD en 2021, atteindrait 12,57 milliards USD d’ici 2029 et devrait subir un TCAC de 5,25 % au cours de la période de prévision 2022 à 2029. De plus aux informations sur le marché telles que la valeur du marché, le taux de croissance, les segments de marché, la couverture géographique, les acteurs du marché et le scénario de marché, le rapport de marché organisé par l’équipe Data Bridge Market Research comprend également une analyse approfondie par des experts, l’épidémiologie des patients, une analyse du pipeline, analyse des prix et cadre réglementaire.

Les cellules dendritiques (CD) sont un type de leucocyte relativement rare. En raison de leur capacité exceptionnelle à délivrer des antigènes aux lymphocytes T, ils ont récemment été appliqués aux vaccinations thérapeutiques contre le cancer. Chez les animaux expérimentaux, des DC isolées chargées d’antigène tumoral ex vivo et délivrées sous forme de vaccination cellulaire génèrent une immunité anti-tumorale protectrice et thérapeutique.

Principaux acteurs du marché :

3M (États-Unis)

Argos Therapeutics (États-Unis)

Batavia Bioservices (Pays-Bas)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (États-Unis)

JW Creagene (Corée du Sud)

DanDrit Biotech (États-Unis)

DCPrime (Pays-Bas)

Le groupe Sanpower (États-Unis)

Elios Therapeutics Inc. (États-Unis)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (États-Unis)

Immunicum AB (Suède)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (États-Unis)

Medigene AG (Allemagne)

Merck & Co. Inc. (U.S)

Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. (U.S)

Glaxo plc (U.S)

Tella Inc. (China)

Vaxil BioTherapeutics (Canada)

Dendritic Cell Therapy Vaccine Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing number of cancer rises

The dendritic cell therapy is employed in the identification and treatment of cancer, and as the number of cancer cases rises every day, its use and growth operate as a growth factor. Radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and surgery are common treatments. Dendritic cells are adaptable in nature and can be modified completely depending on the cancer under investigation. This dendritic cell vaccine can be formulated based on the type of tumour in the body, it aids in the treatment of multiple cancers, and it is effective for a variety of goals, and it will act as a market growth factor.

Rising prevalence of cancer

The commercial success of unique dendritic cell vaccines will be fueled by the rising prevalence of cancer around the world. For instance, In 2018, more than 70000 and 120000 persons are predicted to be diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma in the United States and Europe, respectively, resulting in significant market success for Rocapuldencel-T. In addition, over 1 million new cancer cases are projected in Japan in 2018, fueling the dendritic cell cancer vaccine market in the country.

Increasing clinical trials activity along with new product launches

The growing discovery of therapy medications in clinical trials, as well as the associated market potential, is revealing new information about the evolution and uniqueness of therapy in the cancer therapeutics industry. In recent years, the number of study theories on therapy has increased dramatically, making it one of the most prolific suppliers to global publications. Because the applications that are related with the market have no restrictions, the whole market research for the therapy is predicted to be an amalgamation of a large amount of information from researchers at the clinical and preclinical level.

Opportunities

Researchers have been drawn to the therapy because of the medications in development and the therapy’s capacity to transfer fundamental research into translational research. Because the applications, routes, and healthcare benefits associated with the market are substantial, major biopharmaceutical companies around the world are also getting involved in the overall development of the therapy for cancer patients. Now, with its strong and extensive clinical pipeline, the market for dendritic cell immunotherapy is becoming more adjusted and inclined towards the complete pharmaceutical business, specifically for cancer, resulting in multiple overlapping opportunities for investors, researchers and patients.

Restraints/Challenges

Low availability of vaccines in remote areas and stringent regulatory procedures will act as a restraint, and further challenge the growth in the dendritic cell therapy vaccine market in 2022-2029 forecast period.

Segmentation:

The dendritic cell therapy vaccine market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

CreaVax

Sipuleucel-T (Provenge)

Others

End User

Pediatrics

Adults

Key Questions Answered

What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Dendritic Cell Therapy Vaccine Market Growth & Sizing?

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Dendritic Cell Therapy Vaccine Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Dendritic Cell Therapy Vaccine Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Dendritic Cell Therapy Vaccine Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Dendritic Cell Therapy Vaccine Market Landscape

Part 04: Dendritic Cell Therapy Vaccine Market Sizing

Part 05: Dendritic Cell Therapy Vaccine Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

