Tendances du marché des aspirateurs robotiques, part, taille de l’industrie, croissance, demande, opportunités et prévisions mondiales d’ici 2028

The robotic vacuum cleaner market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 18.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on robotic vacuum cleaner market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the disposable income is escalating the growth of robotic vacuum cleaner market.

Robotic vacuum cleaner can be defined as technologically developed automatic vacuuming cleaning device. On the basis of the artificial intelligence robotic vacuum cleaner is already programmed and sensor based product which cleans windows, floors, gardens and pools effectively without any humane efforts.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market in the forecast period are the less time taken for the household activities and the shift in the lifestyle. Furthermore, the rise in the working population and growing of the purchasing power are further anticipated to propel the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market. Also, the ease of utilization is further estimated to cushion the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market. On the other hand, the decline in the customer expenses because of COVID-19 is further projected to impede the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market in the timeline period.

In addition, the rise in the potential in newer industrial functions will further provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market in the coming years. However, the effectiveness of cleaning robots might further challenge the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market in the near future.

The major players covered in the robotic vacuum cleaner market report are ECOVACS, Neato Robotics, Inc., Dyson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SAMSUNG, Pentair., Maytronics, iRobot India., Metapo, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Hayward Industries, Inc, Haier Group, ILIFE INNOVATION LTD., Taurus Group, bObsweep, BLACK+DECKER Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, SharkNinja Operating LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, AB Electrolux, SHARP CORPORATION, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Highlights of TOC:

Chapter 1: Market overview

Chapter 2: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner industry

Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

Chapter 6: Market share

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

