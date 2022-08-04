Tendances du marché de l’assurance de téléphonie mobile, acteurs clés, DROT, analyse et prévisions jusqu’en 2028

The Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market report recently released by Reports and Data provides a comprehensive review of critical development patterns found in the business. The report is an exclusive document containing valuable data and insights into the growth of the industry. The report includes insightful insights into market dynamics, profit margins, market share, gross revenue, and other market fundamental segments for the forecast period 2020-2028. The study provides a comparative analysis of the competitive landscape to shed light on the major players operating in the industry.

The report studies the factors likely to influence the growth of the Mobile Insurance market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mobile phone insurance industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share and growth and its estimation over the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is geared towards the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the current and future impact of the pandemic and provides insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.

Key Companies Featured in the Report:

Apple Inc.

American International Group, Inc.

Assurant, Inc.

Asurion

AT&T Inc.

AmTrust Financial

Brightstar Corp.

GoCare warranty

SquareTrade, Inc.

Taurus Insurance Services Limited

Market Overview:

The global mobile phone insurance market size was significantly large in 2020 and is expected to continue registering a rapidly increasing revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028. The major factors responsible for the market revenue growth are the increased cases of phone theft, virus attacks, malfunctioning devices. , and accidental damage. Customers have been forced to seek measures to protect mobile phones following these cases. Hence, people are looking for cell phone coverage plans all over the world. In the event that a consumer’s phone is misplaced or breaks down, mobile phone insurance can save them a lot of money.

Competitive Landscape:

The Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market research report provides competitive strategy analysis of portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The study gives a 360 degree view on trade policies, company profiles, prices, costs, revenue and business contracts. Moreover, it offers massive data related to recent trends, technological advancements, tools, and methodologies.

The report offers strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants and also provides graphical representation of leading companies to provide a competitive edge to readers.

Market segmentation :

The report covers an in-depth analysis of the global mobile phone insurance market segmentation using graphical presentation techniques such as graphs, tables, infographics, and images. It examines in detail the micro and macro factors affecting the different segments of the market. The study also further shows which segment is expected to register a major share of market revenue during the forecast period.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Budget Phones

Mid-range and high-end phones

High-end smartphones

Damage Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Dommages physiques

Dommages électroniques

Protection antivirus

Protection des données

Protection anti-vol

Perspectives du canal de distribution (chiffre d’affaires, milliards USD ; 2018-2028)

Opérateurs mobiles

FEO d’appareils

Détaillants

En ligne

Les autres

Perspectives d’utilisation finale (chiffre d’affaires, milliards USD ; 2018-2028)

Entreprise

Personnel

Les principales régions couvertes par le rapport sont les suivantes :

Amérique du Nord (États-Unis, Canada)

Europe (Royaume-Uni, Italie, Allemagne, France, reste de l’Europe)

Asie-Pacifique (Inde, Japon, Chine, Corée du Sud, Australie, Reste de l’Asie-Pacifique)

Amérique latine (Chili, Brésil, Argentine, reste de l’Amérique latine)

Moyen-Orient et Afrique (Arabie saoudite, Émirats arabes unis, Afrique du Sud, reste du Moyen-Orient et Afrique)

Questions clés auxquelles répond le rapport

Quelle sera la taille du marché et le taux de croissance au cours de l’année de prévision? Quels sont les facteurs clés qui animent le marché mondial de l’assurance téléphone mobile ? Quels sont les risques et les défis face au marché ? Quels sont les principaux acteurs du marché mondial de l’assurance téléphone mobile? Quels sont les facteurs de tendance qui influencent les parts de marché ? Quels sont les principaux résultats du modèle des cinq forces de Porter ? Quelles sont les opportunités mondiales pour développer le marché mondial de l’assurance téléphone mobile ?

Table des matières:

Aperçu du marché mondial de l’assurance de téléphonie mobile

Impact économique sur l’industrie

Concurrence sur le marché par les fabricants

Production, revenus (valeur) par région

Analyse des facteurs d’effet de marché

Chaîne industrielle, stratégie d’approvisionnement et acheteurs en aval

Approvisionnement (production), consommation, exportation, importation par régions

Production, revenus (valeur), tendance des prix par type

Prévisions du marché mondial de l’assurance de téléphonie mobile

Analyse du marché mondial de l’assurance de téléphonie mobile par application

Analyse des coûts de fabrication

Analyse de la stratégie marketing, Distributeurs/Traders

Merci d’avoir lu notre rapport. Le rapport peut être personnalisé selon les besoins. Veuillez nous contacter pour plus d’informations et nous veillerons à ce que vous obteniez le rapport le mieux adapté à vos besoins.

