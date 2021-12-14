Tendances du marché de l’analyse prédictive, champ d’application important, acteurs clés, aperçu de la croissance et prévisions d’ici 2027

Predictive Analytics Market Research Report 2021 est la dernière étude publiée par Data Bridge Market Research évaluant le marché, mettant en évidence les opportunités, l’analyse des risques et exploitée avec une aide à la prise de décision stratégique et tactique.

Le rapport sur le marché de l’analyse prédictive constitue une solution idéale pour une meilleure compréhension du marché et une croissance élevée de l’entreprise. Il est devenu nécessaire pour ce marché en évolution rapide de prendre en charge un tel rapport de marqueur qui met au courant des conditions du marché autour. Ce rapport sur le marché comprend un éventail de facteurs qui ont une influence sur le marché et l’industrie, à savoir la connaissance de l’industrie et les facteurs critiques de succès (CSF), la segmentation du marché et l’analyse de la chaîne de valeur, la dynamique de l’industrie, les moteurs, les contraintes, les opportunités clés, la technologie et l’application perspectives, analyse au niveau national et régional, paysage concurrentiel, analyse de la part de marché des entreprises et profils clés des entreprises

La taille du marché de l’analyse prédictive est évaluée à 40,51 milliards USD d’ici 2028 et devrait croître à un taux de croissance annuel composé de 23,52 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Le rapport Data Bridge Market Research sur l’analyse prédictive fournit des analyses et des informations sur les différents facteurs qui devraient prévaloir tout au long de la période de prévision tout en fournissant leurs impacts sur la croissance du marché.

Différents marchés, stratégies marketing, tendances, produits futurs et opportunités croissantes sont pris en compte lors de l’étude du marché et de la préparation de ce rapport d’analyse prédictive. Le fait que l’analyse concurrentielle soit l’aspect majeur de tout rapport d’étude de marché est soigneusement exploré dans ce rapport d’analyse prédictive et, par conséquent, de nombreux points sont traités dans ce rapport, notamment le profilage stratégique des principaux acteurs du marché, l’analyse des compétences de base des principaux acteurs et l’établissement d’un paysage concurrentiel du marché. Le rapport propose des programmes de croissance prospective et durable, pour assurer le succès commercial qui est impératif pour les organisations.

Certains acteurs bien établis sur le marché de l’analyse prédictive sont –

Microsoft, Oracle, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Google, Salesforce, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Teradata, ALTERYX, INC., FICO, Altair Engineering, Inc., Domo, Inc., Cloudera , Inc., Board International, TIBCO Software Inc., Hitachi Vantara LLC, Happiest Minds, Dataiku et QlikTech International AB, entre autres acteurs nationaux et mondiaux.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Component (Solutions, Services),

Deployment Model (0n-Premises, Cloud),

Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises),

End User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecommunications And IT, Retail and e-Commerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government And Defense, Energy And Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Others)

Analysts at DBMR sheds light on Predictive Analytics market data by Country

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Others)

Europe (Germany, Russia, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic Nations, Rest of Europe)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, Egypt and Rest of MEA)

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

**Detailed overview of Predictive Analytics market

**Changing market dynamics of the industry

**In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

**Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

**Recent industry trends and developments

**Competitive landscape of Predictive Analytics market

**Strategies of key players and product offerings

**Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

**A neutral perspective towards Predictive Analytics market performance

**Market player’s information to sustain and enhance their footprint

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

1.) Basic information;

2.) The Asia Predictive Analytics Market;

3.) The North American Predictive Analytics Market;

4.) The European Predictive Analytics Market;

5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;

6.) The report conclusion.

Key questions answered

> What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Predictive Analytics Market Growth & Sizing?

> Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Predictive Analytics market?

> What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Predictive Analytics market?

> What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Predictive Analytics market?

> What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

