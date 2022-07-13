Tendances du marché de la collecte de sang, acteurs clés actifs et projection de croissance jusqu’en 2029

Ce rapport sur le marché de la collecte de sang fournit des détails sur les nouveaux développements récents, la réglementation commerciale, l’analyse des importations et des exportations, l’analyse de la production, l’optimisation de la chaîne de valeur, la part de marché, l’impact des acteurs du marché nationaux et localisés, analyse les opportunités en termes de poches de revenus émergentes, les changements dans la réglementation du marché , analyse stratégique de la croissance du marché, taille du marché, croissance du marché des catégories, niches et dominance des applications, approbations de produits, lancements de produits, expansions géographiques, innovations technologiques sur le marché. Pour obtenir plus d’informations sur le marché de la collecte de sang de Data Bridge Market Research, contactez-nous pour un résumé d’analyste, notre équipe vous aidera à prendre une décision de marché éclairée pour atteindre la croissance du marché.

Blood collection market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Blood collection is basically a procedure of taking blood samples from the donor to performing laboratory diagnostic tests for the treatment of patients. It is a very crucial part of the blood management procedure in hospitals and blood banks centers. This medical procedure is highly used in various end user industries such as hospital, blood bank center, academics and home care.

Some of the major players operating in the blood collection market report are Abbott, Medtronic, BD, Terumo Corporation, NIPRO, QIAGEN., Diagmed Healthcare, TERUMO BCT, INC., Fresenius Kabi AG, 3M, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smith+Nephew, BD, ConvaTec Inc., Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Merit Medical Systems., Grifols, S.A, Micsafe SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, Retractable Technologies, Inc., FL MEDICAL s.r.l., and AB Medical Academy among others.

Global Blood Collection Market Scope and Market Size

Blood collection market is segmented on the basis of product, method, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the blood collection market is segmented into serum tube, plasma tube, EDTA, heparin, coagulation, glucose, needle, lancet, ESR, syringe and blood bag.

On the basis of method, the blood collection market is segmented into manual and automated.

On the basis of application, the blood collection market is segmented into diagnostics and treatment.

The blood collection market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into hospital, blood bank center, academics and home care.

Blood Collection Market Country Level Analysis

Blood collection market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by product, method, application and end-user as referenced above. The countries covered in the blood collection market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market due to the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the increasing incidence of blood disorders and the presence of major manufacturers in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to show a rapid and lucrative growth rate in the forecast period owing to the increasing obesity and diabetes’ patients pool, greater adherence to health checkups and growing healthcare facilities within this region in the above mentioned forecast period.

