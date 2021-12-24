Tendances du marché de la certification alimentaire 2021 | Croissance des meilleures entreprises : GFSI, UL LLC, SCS Global Services, Lloyd’s Register Group Services Limited, Eagle Certification Group

Marché mondial de la certification des aliments – Tendances et prévisions de l’industrie jusqu’en 2028

Marché mondial de la certification des aliments est un document de marché professionnel et exhaustif qui se concentre sur les moteurs principaux et secondaires, la part de marché, les principaux segments et l’analyse géographique. De plus, les examens des principaux acteurs, des collaborations majeures, des fusions et acquisitions ainsi que des tendances en matière d’innovation et de politiques commerciales sont également effectués dans ce document de marché. Ce rapport d’étude de marché est généré en gardant à l’esprit les besoins commerciaux actuels et les progrès technologiques. Un rapport sur le marché international de la certification alimentaire fournit des statistiques importantes sur l’état du marché des fabricants mondiaux et régionaux et constitue une source utile d’assistance et d’orientation pour les entreprises et les particuliers intéressés par l’ industrie des aliments et boissons .

Le rapport fournit le profil de l’entreprise et les portefeuilles de produits des principaux acteurs du marché comprennent : GFSI, UL LLC, SCS Global Services, Lloyd’s Register Group Services Limited, Eagle Certification Group, GROUPE ECOCERT, NSF International, BRCGS, Bureau Veritas, SGS SA, Intertek Group Plc, TÜV NORD GROUP, DNV GL, DEKRA, Mérieux NutriSciences, Eurofins Scientific, ALS Limited, AsureQuality, Control Union Certifications Germany gmbh , FoodChain ID Group Inc, Kiwa

L’ équipe DBMR se concentre sur la compréhension de l’activité du client et de ses besoins afin que le meilleur rapport d’étude de marché sur la certification alimentaire soit fourni au client pour une croissance et un succès potentiels. Tous les paramètres sont systématiquement étudiés par les experts pour offrir la meilleure solution aux clients. Demandez un appel à un analyste ou déposez une demande pour obtenir un rapport de marché détaillé. Ce rapport sur l’industrie est très utile à la fois pour les entreprises établies et les acteurs des marchés émergents de l’industrie, car il fournit des informations approfondies sur le marché. Le document de marché de qualité supérieure sur la certification alimentaire contient de nombreuses informations et solutions commerciales qui vous aideront à atteindre de nouveaux horizons de réussite.

Segmentation:

By Risk (High-Risk Foods and Low-Risk Foods), Type (ISO 22000, BRC, SQF, IFS, HALAL, KOSHER, Free-From Certifications, HACCP, Vegan and Others), Application (Bakery Products, Confectionary Products, Baby Foods, Meat & Poultry Products, Convenience Food, Nuts & Dried Fruits, Milk & Dairy Products, Tobacco, Honey, Tea & Coffee, Cereals, Grains & Pulses, Herbs & Spices and Others), Category (Organic Food Certification and Sustainable Food Certification), End User (Growers, Manufacturers, Retailers, Food Service Organization and Others),

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Food Certification market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Some Of The Major Highlights Of Toc Covers:-

Introduction

Assumptions and Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Key Insights

Global Food Certification Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product

Global Food Certification Market Analysis and Forecast, By Detector

Global Food Certification Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology

Global Food Certification Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application

Global Food Certification Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user

Global Food Certification Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

North America Food Certification Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Food Certification Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Food Certification Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Food Certification Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Food Certification Market Analysis and Forecast

Competitive Landscape

