Tendances des revenus du marché des phéromones agricoles, profils des entreprises, analyse de la part des revenus, 2017-2027

The global market for agricultural pheromones is expected to be $7,992.4 million by 2027, according to current analysis by Emergen Research. The agricultural pheromone market is witnessing high demand attributed to the increasing proliferation of pests in agricultural land. Pheromones are an essential part of monitoring and management methods for agricultural crop pests. Mass trapping, mating disruption, push-pull, and attraction and destruction are some of the direct pest control approaches based on the application of pheromones. For example, pheromone traps are used to monitor particular pests in agricultural land. Constant monitoring of insects allows detection of infestation before it appears.

The Agricultural Pheromones focuses on economic developments and consumer expenditure trends in different countries for the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better position in the coming years. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as recent developments in the Agricultural Pheromones world. Also, the special mention of major market players adds significance to the overall market study.

Some highlights of the report

In October 2019, CABI entered into a collaboration with Koppert Biological Systems for a sustainable agricultural practice against the tomato leaf miner. The partnership aims to make sustainable biological controls accessible to weeds and invasive pests in developing and underdeveloped countries.

Mating disruption is gaining momentum in the market due to its diverse growing conditions. The application of pheromones for pest control offers a promising solution to the challenges associated with the development of substitutes to mitigate the risks posed by chemical pesticides to the environment and human health.

Growing pest resistance to conventionally used pesticides has increased the demand for agricultural pheromones.

Europe, led by France, contributed a large market share in 2019, attributed to the growing use of insecticides in agricultural production lands and increased production of food crops.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer an in-depth understanding of how prominent leaders have successfully navigated potential buyers and the competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry. Agricultural Pheromones provides everything a business owner needs to be successful.

Key Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Koppert Biological Systems, Suterra LLC, Pherobank BV, Certis Europe BV, Isagro Group, Biobest Group NV, BASF SE, Bio Controle, ISCA Technologies and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., among others.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates on the segment and sub-segment that are expected to grow at a rapid rate and the key factors that are expected to drive the revenue growth of the segments during the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Emergen Research has segmented the global agricultural pheromones market on the basis of product type, mode of application, function, crop type, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sex pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

Others

Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pitfalls

Sprayers

Distributors

Outlook Function (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

disturbances

Detection and monitoring of

Mass trapping

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

large

orchards

Vegetables

Others

culturesSegmentation;

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asie-Pacifique (Inde, Japon, Chine, Corée du Sud, Australie, reste de l’APAC)

Amérique latine (Chili, Brésil, Argentine, reste de Amérique latine)

Moyen-Orient et Afrique (Arabie saoudite, Émirats arabes unis, Afrique du Sud, reste de la MEA)

Le rapport offre des informations pertinentes sur le dynamique de marché du marché Phéromones agricoles. Il propose une analyse SWOT, une analyse PESTEL et une analyse des cinq forces de Porter pour présenter une meilleure compréhension du marché des phéromones agricoles, du paysage concurrentiel, des facteurs qui l’affectent et pour prédire la croissance de l’industrie. Il offre également l’impact de divers facteurs de marché ainsi que les effets du cadre réglementaire sur la croissance du marché des phéromones agricoles.

Principaux avantages du rapport:

Analyse complète du scénario concurrentiel et de sa dynamique changeante

Données analytiques avec analyse SWOT détaillée et analyse des cinq forces de Porter Analyse

approfondie sur 8 ans du marché mondial des phéromones agricoles

Évaluation critique des principaux segments de marché

Analyse complète du moteurs, contraintes, tendances et opportunités

Analyse régionale détaillée et profilage

approfondi de l’entreprise Évaluation approfondie des tendances actuelles et émergentes du marché

Merci d’avoir lu notre rapport. Pour toute question sur la personnalisation ou sur le rapport, veuillez nous contacter. Notre équipe s’assurera que le rapport soit le mieux adapté à vos besoins. Emergen Research propose également un rapport personnalisé par pays selon les besoins des clients.

