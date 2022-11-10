Tendances de croissance du marché de diffusion LTE et 5G 2022 par fabricants, régions, type et application, prévisions 2029

Le présent rapport d’étude de marché fournit des informations clés sur l’industrie, y compris des faits et des chiffres très utiles et importants, des avis d’experts et les derniers développements à travers le monde. De plus, ce rapport marketing résout également le but de valider les informations qui ont été recueillies par le biais de recherches internes ou primaires. Le rapport contient un chapitre sur le marché mondial de ce marché et toutes ses entreprises liées avec leurs profils, qui présente des données précieuses concernant leurs perspectives en termes de finances, de portefeuilles de produits, de plans d’investissement et de stratégies marketing et commerciales. La fiabilité de ce rapport de marché rend l’organisation armée de données et d’informations générées par des méthodes de recherche solides.

Increasing demand for high quality public safety communication system, rising penetration of internet especially in the developing economies and increasing application of long term evolution (LTE) and 5G broadcast fora wide range of applications such as video on demand, mobile TV, connected car, emergency alerts, stadiums, e-newspapers and e-magazines, radio, data feeds and notifications and others are the major factors attributable to the growth of long term evolution (LTE) and 5G broadcast market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the long term evolution (LTE) and 5G broadcast market will exhibit a CAGR of 13.02% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.Therefore, the long term evolution (LTE) and 5G broadcast market value would stand tall by USD 43.86 billion by 2028.

La 5G est la cinquième génération de technologie haut débit sans fil. Cela signifie que la technologie offre un accès Internet haut débit à ses utilisateurs. L’évolution à long terme (LTE) et la technologie de diffusion 5G aident à envoyer un flux d’informations unique à tous les utilisateurs mobiles d’une région donnée.

Principaux acteurs du marché :

Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Rohde & Schwarz, kt corp., Verizon, AT&T Intellectual Property., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SK TELECOM CO., LTD., Telefonaktie bolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corporation., SAMSUNG, Nokia, NEC Corporation., ENENSYS Technologies, T‑Mobile USA, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Sony Semiconductor Israel Ltd., and Airspan Networks., and Athonet srl among othe

The LTE And 5G Broadcast report is designed to offer remarkable breakthroughs pertaining to distribution and supplychain operations, besides also showcasing logistics angle. This LTE And 5G Broadcast report is designed to highlight crucial details on key competition trends, popular sales channels as well as other growth instigating parameters, crucial for growth. The report also identifies the segment with most promising growth potential and revenue boosting capabilities.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Technology (Long Term Evolution (LTE) Broadcast and 5G Broadcast),

End User (Video on Demand, Mobile TV, Connected Cars, Emergency Alerts, Stadiums, E-Newspapers and E-Magazines, Fixed Long Term Evolution (LTE) Quadruple Play, Last Mile Content Delivery Network, Radio, Data Feeds and Notifications and Others),

The report includes the region-wise segmentation North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) of the market. In the regional segmentation, the regions dominating the Global LTE And 5G Broadcast market are included along with the regions where the growth of the market is slow.

