Technologies émergentes du marché des polymères résistants à la chaleur, tendances commerciales, analyse du secteur, principaux acteurs clés, portée future et prévisions 2027

Market Scenario

The heat resistant polymers market will grow at a rate of 6.55% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rise in the demand of heat resistant polymers in automotive and aerospace industries is a vital factor driving the growth of heat resistant polymers market.

Heat resistant polymers are the type of polymers that have the capacity to tolerate extremely high temperatures. These polymers have a longer life as compared to other polymers due to their nature of getting recycled through reheating and reshaping. Heat resistant polymers are composed of heterocyclic and aromatic species that are linked by flexible bridging groups.

Segmentation:

The heat resistant polymers market is segmented on the basis of type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on type, the heat resistant polymers market is segmented into fluoropolymers, polyimides, polyphenylene sulfide, polybenzimidazole (PBI) and polyether ether ketone (PEEK).

The heat resistant polymers market is also segmented on the basis of applicationinto electronics & electrical, transportation and others.

The major players covered in the heat resistant polymers market report are BASF SE, Arkema Group, Evonik Industries AG, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Celanese Corporation, Solvay, KURARAY CO., LTD., Victrex plc., Dongyue Group, DIC CORPORATION, Honeywell International Inc, Covestro AG, Parkway Products, LLC, A. Schulman, Inc., Caledonian Industries Ltd, Quadrant Epp Surlon India Limited, Tri-Mack Plastics Manufacturing Corporation, Dow, Huntsman International LLC, PolyOne Corporation, RTP Company and Ensinger among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Country Level Analysis

The Heat Resistant Polymers Market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Heat Resistant Polymers Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

