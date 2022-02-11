Technologies émergentes du marché de l’informatique quantique, tendances commerciales, analyse du secteur, principaux acteurs clés, portée future et prévisions 2028

Le rapport d’étude premium sur le marché de l’informatique quantique peut aider à atteindre l’un des objectifs les plus recherchés pour toute industrie qui est la réalisation d’un retour sur investissement (ROI) maximal. Les informations sur le marché de ce rapport orienteront vers des idées exploitables, une prise de décision améliorée et de meilleures stratégies commerciales. La principale méthodologie de recherche utilisée par l’équipe de recherche DBMR est la triangulation des données qui implique l’exploration de données, l’analyse de l’impact des variables de données sur le marché et la validation primaire. Le rapport est principalement fourni sous forme de PDF et de feuilles de calcul, tandis que PPT peut également être fourni en fonction de la demande du client.

Quantum Computing market report provides explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Global quantum computing market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 29.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2028.

Quantum computing is an advanced developing computer technology which is based on the quantum mechanics and quantum theory. The quantum computer has been used for the quantum computing which follows the concepts of quantum physics. The quantum computing is different from the classical computing in terms of speed, bits and the data. The classical computing uses two bits only named as 0 and 1, whereas the quantum computing uses all the states in between the 0 and 1, which helps in better results and high speed.

Segmentation:

On the basis of system, the quantum computing market has been segmented into single qubit quantum system, multiple qubit system.

On the basis of qubits, the quantum computing market is segmented into trapped ion qubits, semiconductor qubits and super conducting.

On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into systems, services.

On the basis of deployment model, the quantum computing market is segmented into on-premises, cloud.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

On the basis of application, the quantum computing market is segmented into cryptography, simulation, parallelism, machine learning, algorithms, others.

On the basis of logic gates, the quantum computing market is segmented into toffoli gate, hadamard gate, pauli logic gates and others.

On the basis of verticals, the quantum computing market is segmented into banking and finance, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, defense, automotive, chemical, utilities, others.

The major players covered in the Quantum Computing market report are:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Honeywell International, Inc., Accenture, Fujitsu, Rigetti & Co, Inc., 1QB Information Technologies, Inc., IonQ, Atom Computing, ID Quantique, QuintessenceLabs, Toshiba Research Europe Ltd, Google,Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Xanadu, Magiq Technologies, Inc., QX branch, NEC Corporation, Anyon System,Inc. Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited, QC Ware Corp, Intel Corporation and others.

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 SUV Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Quantum Computing market, by Type

Chapter 5 Quantum Computing market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Quantum Computing market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 Quantum Computing market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Quantum Computing market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Quantum Computing market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Quantum Computing market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Quantum Computing market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Quantum Computing market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

