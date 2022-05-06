TCAC du marché des médicaments gastro-intestinaux de 4,9% de 2020 à 2027

According to our new market research study on “Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Drug Class, Route of Administration, Application, and Distribution Channel,” the market is expected to reach US$ 71,300.28 million in 2027 from US$ 49,043.38 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.

In 2019, the acid neutralizers segment held the largest share of the market. The biologics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The advent of biologics has had a significant impact on the management of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Treatment with biologics has led to an improved quality of life for patients living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, with fewer admissions to the hospital and less side effects from corticosteroids. These are the most recently developed treatments for IBD. Biologic therapies are indicated for people with moderately to severely active disease who have not responded well to conventional therapy. Four of these agents (adalimumab, certolizumab pegol, golimumab and infliximab) target an inflammatory protein called tumor necrosis factor (TNF). Natalizumab and vedolizumab work by blocking certain types of white blood cells from getting into inflamed tissues.

Biologics are beneficial for patients with gastrointestinal disorders who are not responding to conventional treatment. For instance, infliximab, which is derived from monoclonal antibodies to tumor necrosis factor is another modifier of the immune system’s actions. Infliximab is given as a series of infusions by vein. This drug can be given to treat moderate to severe Crohn’s disease that has not responded to other drugs, to treat people with fistulas, and to maintain response when the disease is difficult to control. Vedolizumab and natalizumab are drugs for people who have moderate to severe Crohn’s disease that have not responded to TNF inhibitors or other immunomodulating drugs. With the increasing number of biologics in pipeline, the segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. For instance, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has five candidates in different phases for various GI indications.

The report features the current market size for GASTROINTESTINAL DRUGS, define the trends and forecasts the growth for 9 long years ranging from 2022 to 2028 of which the year 2021 is considered as the base year while the period 2022-28 is the forecast period of the report. All the financial figures for the revenue are standardized in US dollars. The market analysis takes place from the supply side taking into consideration the penetration of GASTROINTESTINAL DRUGS across all the regions.

This research report of the "Gastrointestinal Drugs Market" avails a holistic view of the global market size across major regions— North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. The market is segmented into deployment, application, and geography.

The report also covers an exclusively dedicated chapter about the COVID-19 impact analysis on a global and regional level.

This research work is an account of comprehensive data regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Gastrointestinal Drugs Market at the Global and Regional Level namely -drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, market size forecasting, market value, market share by region and segment, regional market positions, growth opportunities, new product developments, strength, weakness, brand portfolio, marketing and distribution strategies, challenges and threats, Key company profiles, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and growth strategies.

The List of Companies – Gastrointestinal Drugs Market

Sanofi GlaxoSmithKline plc Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. Bausch Health AstraZeneca Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited AbbVie Inc. Bayer AG Celltrion Healthcare Co.,Ltd LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC

