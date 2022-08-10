Tamaño del mercado de cannabis medicinal, participación, tendencias, factores de crecimiento y perspectivas regionales hasta 2029

.

Un estudio de investigación cualitativa realizado por la base de datos de investigación de Data Bridge Market de 350 páginas, titulada ” Mercado global de cannabis medicinal” con más de 350 tablas de datos de mercado, gráficos circulares, gráficos y figuras distribuidas a través de páginas y análisis detallados fáciles de entender. El informe se genera mediante la realización de un análisis de investigación de mercado de alto nivel de los segmentos clave del mercado para identificar oportunidades, desafíos, impulsores y estructuras de mercado para nuestros clientes. Este informe de palabras clave ayuda a determinar y optimizar cada etapa del ciclo de vida de un proceso industrial que incluye participación, adquisición, retención y monetización. Al ser un informe de investigación de mercado de amplio alcance, seguramente ayudará a hacer crecer su negocio de varias maneras. El informe de mercado Cannabis medicinal presenta potencialmente numerosos conocimientos y soluciones comerciales que lo ayudarán a mantenerse por delante de la competencia.

Debido al potencial del análisis FODA y el análisis de las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter para generar un informe de investigación de mercado, las empresas los prefieren y, por lo tanto, también se utilizan al realizar un excelente informe de mercado de Cannabis medicinal. Los impulsores del mercado y las restricciones del mercado que se explican en este informe brindan una idea sobre el aumento o la caída en la demanda de los consumidores de un producto en particular, según varios factores. Además, este informe de mercado también brinda una evaluación de arriba a abajo del mercado con respecto a los ingresos y al sector empresarial en desarrollo. Por lo tanto, el informe de mercado Cannabis medicinal de clase mundial brinda un análisis de mercado en profundidad para prosperar en este entorno competitivo.

Get the PDF Sample Copy (Including FULL TOC, Graphs and Tables) of this report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-medical-cannabis-market

The medical cannabis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 25.16% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 is expected to reach USD 67,354.01 million by 2028. Increased medical use and legalization of cannabis is acting as a driver for the medical cannabis market.

Cannabis is a psychoactive drug that is derived from the cannabis plant of the Cannabaceae family. For several years, it has been used medicinally and has wide range of applications in treatment of various diseases including chronic pain, cancer, depression, diabetes, arthritis, glaucoma, epilepsy, migraines, AIDS and Alzheimer’s among others.

The increased usage of cannabis in the cosmetic products can be seen as a driver for the medical cannabis market. Complex regulatory structure for usage of cannabis is a restraint for the medical cannabis market. Novel product development with increased R & D activities may act as an opportunity for the medical cannabis market. The rise of marijuana black market is a challenge for the medical cannabis market.

The major players operating in the global medical cannabis market report are Tilray, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Extractas, Peace Naturals Project Inc., BOL Pharma, PharmaHemp, Kiehl’s (A Subsidiary of L’ORÉAL), Vermont Hemp Health, Discover Health LLC, ENDOCA, Pacific roots, CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION, Aurora Cannabis, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Harmony, Pure Ratios, MARY’s nutritionals, Bioactive Solutions, Inc., Upstate Elevator Supply Co., FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, EcoGen Biosciences, Althea Company Pty Ltd (A Subsidiary of Althea Group Holdings Limited), Apothecanna, Zenabis Global Ltd, Cresco Labs, IDT Australia, MEDIFARM, Greenwich Biosciences, Inc., MediPharm Labs Inc., THC Global Group Limited, Seed Cellar, CANNABIS SEEDS USA, Seeds For Me, HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY, Crop King Seeds, BARNEY’S FARM, and Aphria Inc. among others.:

Scope of the Medical Cannabis Market Report:

The research examines the key players in the Global Medical Cannabis Market in detail, focusing on their market share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and other factors. It also sheds light on the vendor landscape, helping players to foresee future competitive movements in the global Medical Cannabis business.

This study estimates the market size in terms of both value (millions of dollars) and volume (millions of units) (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up techniques were used to estimate and validate the market size of the Medical Cannabis market, as well as the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. To identify important market participants, secondary research was utilized, and primary and secondary research was employed to determine their market shares. All percentage share splits and breakdowns were calculated using secondary sources and verified sources.

Secondary Research:

This research study made extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases such as Hoover’s, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Factiva, and OneSource to identify and collect information useful for a technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global portable generator market. Other secondary sources included company annual reports, press releases, and investor presentations, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, manufacturer associations, trade directories, and databases.

Primary Research:

Various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed during the primary research process to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. Primary sources included industry experts from the core and related industries, as well as preferred suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, technology developers, researchers, and organizations from all segments of the value chain of this industry. To obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, in-depth interviews were conducted with a variety of primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants.

Full Report is available (Including the full TOC, Tables and Figures, Graphs as well as Chart) @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-medical-cannabis-market

Regional Analysis of the Medical Cannabis Market:

The global Medical Cannabis Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Post-covid-19 Outlook:

The readers in the section will understand how the Medical Cannabis Market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, and supply chain. The Market experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall market in the years to come.

What insights does the Medical Cannabis Market report provide to the readers?

➜ Medical Cannabis fragmentation on the basis of product type, end-use, and region

➜ Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape

➜ Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Medical Cannabis player

➜ Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Medical Cannabis in detail

➜ Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Medical Cannabis Market.

There are 13 Sections to show the global Medical Cannabis market:

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Production by Regions

Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue, and Market share by Types

Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%), and Growth Rate by Applications

Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast

Chapter 13: Medical Cannabis Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology, and data source

Access Full Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-cannabis-market

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com