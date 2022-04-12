Taille, tendances, portée, demande, opportunités et prévisions du marché des conteneurs de stockage des aliments en Asie-Pacifique

Le marché des conteneurs de stockage des aliments devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 4,5 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027 et devrait atteindre 215 653,52 millions USD. d’ici 2027. La demande croissante de récipients alimentaires en verre parmi les consommateurs des pays d’ Asie-Pacifique stimule la croissance du marché dans la région.

Le rapport d’étude de marché sur les conteneurs de stockage de nourriture en Asie-Pacifique est un aperçu absolu du marché qui couvre divers aspects de la définition du produit, de la segmentation du marché en fonction de divers paramètres et du paysage de fournisseurs établi. Ce rapport de marché englobe des aspects essentiels du marché qui incluent, mais sans s’y limiter, les données historiques, les tendances actuelles du marché, l’environnement, les tendances futures, l’innovation technologique, les technologies à venir et les progrès techniques sur le marché. Le rapport Asie-Pacifique Conteneur de stockage alimentaire met en lumière les tendances clés de l’industrie, la taille du marché, les estimations de parts de marché et le volume des ventes qui aident l’industrie Machines et emballages à spéculer sur les stratégies pour améliorer le retour sur investissement (ROI).

Avec une analyse exhaustive du paysage concurrentiel, les auteurs du rapport sur le marché Asie-Pacifique Conteneurs de stockage des aliments ont fait une brillante tentative pour explorer les développements clés, les prix et les tactiques commerciales, ainsi que les plans futurs des principales entreprises. Outre les performances des acteurs du marché Asie-Pacifique Conteneur de stockage alimentaire en termes de revenus et de ventes, les analystes ont mis en lumière leur production, les zones desservies, la marge brute et d’autres facteurs importants. En outre, le rapport Asie-Pacifique Conteneur de stockage alimentaire aide les acteurs à prendre le dessus sur la concurrence du marché en analysant en profondeur le positionnement sur le marché, la croissance du marché et le portefeuille de produits de leurs concurrents.

Principaux acteurs mentionnés dans le rapport d’étude de marché sur les conteneurs de stockage des aliments en Asie-Pacifique :

The major players covered in the report are Detmold Group, LocknLock Co., Ltd., NuWave, LLC., EMSA GmbH, OXO, Thermos L.L.C., Newell Brands, Tupperware, Amcor plc among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific Food Storage Container Market Scope and Market Size

Food storage container market is segmented on the basis of material, purpose, shape, capacity, technology, appearance, function and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into metal, plastics, glass, acrylic, ceramic, silicone, paper and others. Plastics are dominating the food storage container Asia-Pacific market because of to high demand of light weight and durable material in manufacturing processes.

On the basis of purpose, the market is segmented into microwave compatible, airtight container and others. In this segment, airtight container is dominating the Asia-Pacific food storage container market due to increasing demand of leakage proof food storage containers in households.

On the basis of shape, the market is segmented into round, square and others. Square is dominating the Asia-Pacific food storage container market due to maximum storage space for storing as compare to other shapes of containers.

On the basis of capacity, the market is segmented into less than 100 ml, 100-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, 1000-1500 ml, 1500-2000 ml, more than 2000 ml. In this segment, more than 2000 ml is dominating because of increasing demand of large size containers as more quantity at one time.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into injection molding, extrusion, stretch blow molding, thermoforming and others. Extrusion segment is dominating the Asia-Pacific food storage container market because the process leads to the proper utilisation of the resources.

On the basis of appearance, the market is segmented into transparent and colored. In this segment, transparent is dominating because it does not include the usage of chemicals which is more in colored containers.

On the basis of function, the market is segmented into storage, conveying & transport, picking, handling, interlinked workstations and others. Storage segment is dominating the Asia-Pacific food storage container market due to increasing requirement of preserving food in refrigerators.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into household, bakery & confectionary, chocolates, convenience food, fruits & vegetables, meat, fish & poultry, condiments & spices, dairy products and others. In this segment, bakery & confectionary is dominating due to the growing requirement of storing food in bulk in bakeries of Asia-Pacific countries.

Based on region, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Europe region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The automotive Asia-Pacific Food Storage Container requires significant initial investments, which becomes the entry barrier for the small companies in the market. The availability of distinct technologies related to ATIS in the region such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific has propelled the demand for automotive ATISs. Increasing number of manufacturers in the Europe region increases the scope of the market.

Reasons for buying this report:

* It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenarios.

* For making informed decisions in the businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies.

* It offers a six-year assessment of Asia-Pacific Food Storage Container Market.

* It helps in understanding the major key product segments.

* Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

* It offers a regional analysis of Asia-Pacific Food Storage Container Market along with the business profiles of several stakeholders.

* It offers massive data about trending factors that will influence the progress of the Asia-Pacific Food Storage Container Market.

