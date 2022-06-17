Taille, part, tendances et prévisions de la portée future du marché SerDes 2022-2030

La taille du marché mondial de SerDes devrait croître à un TCAC de 9,2 % de 2021 à 2027 . Un SerDes implique un circuit intégré trans-récepteur (IC), dans lequel la section émettrice convertit les données série en données parallèles, et la section récepteur convertit les données parallèles en données série. Les facteurs qui propulsent la croissance du marché comprennent l’acceptation croissante des systèmes HPC par les entreprises et les entreprises, l’augmentation des applications dans les segments de l’électronique grand public, de l’automobile, des centres de données et des communications par fibre optique.

La sensibilisation croissante à l’informatique quantique est l’un des principaux moteurs de la croissance du marché. Le marché SerDes devrait se développer au cours de la période à venir, car la portée, les types de produits et les applications augmentent à travers le monde. La demande de puces SerDes augmente en raison de la croissance des centres de données et de l’augmentation des activités d’informatique quantique. SerDes permet une transmission des données plus rapide, ce qui est également rentable.

Certains facteurs peuvent entraver la croissance du marché, notamment les complications au-delà des SerDes 112G et le coût élevé. Une tendance affectant ce marché est l’augmentation des investissements dans l’informatique quantique. L’informatique quantique est une technologie qui applique les lois de la mécanique quantique à la capacité de calcul.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global SerDes Market

COVID 19 pandemic has affected the vital operations in the industrial and manufacturing sectors. Every segment of the consumer electronics and communication industry was experiencing severe issues in terms of production and delivery. As a result of the prolonged lockdown, stringent regulations, and laws, the SerDes market was in decline like any other industry. Countries like China and Taiwan are major SerDes producers, accounting for a significant portion of the global supply. However, because these areas were severely impacted by COVID, supply and manufacturing rates have significantly decreased. As a result, the SerDes market value has plummeted throughout the pandemic. On the other hand, major end-user industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, data centers, and optical fiber communication have reduced key operations, affecting the SerDes market’s overall growth.

Global SerDes Market Dynamics

Drivers : Increasing Need For High-Speed Communication For Data Centers

The potential benefits of SerDes for the high-speed data transfer and lower latency are considered the major drivers of the SerDes market. In several applications, many computing processes are involved, which require significant storage and higher data transfer speeds. For instance, video streaming, Autonomous vehicles, smart city solutions require higher bandwidth with lower latencies. Such factors are propelling the overall growth of the SerDes market.

The increasing number of applications that involve larger computing operations, emerging data centers, and increasing quantum computing activities across the globe are the major drivers of the SerDes market.

Challenges : Design and Verification Challenges of SerDes

The key challenge for the SerDes market’s growth is designing the SerDes. Because the design process involves large volume of data and multiple devices for accessing the internet, the components for cloud access add to the complexity. Furthermore, the high-speed SerDes design process, which includes power consumption, clock2 distribution, packaging type, and other factors, poses a challenge.

As the industry’s demand for reliability grows, manufacturers are forced to incorporate electromigration simulations into their designs, further complicating the process and increasing manufacturing costs. Such factors are regarded as the SerDes industry’s greatest challenge.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the SerDes market based on product type and application at the regional and global levels.

By Product Type Outlook ( Volume, Thousand Units, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027 )

SerDes IP Core

Stand-alone SerDes

By Application Outlook ( Volume, Thousand Units, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027 )

Consumer Electronics

Optical Fiber Communication

Datacenter

Cloud Computing

Automotive

Others

By Region Outlook ( Volume, Thousand Units, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The SerDes IP core segment is accounted for the largest market share by product type

Based on product type, the global SerDes market is divided into SerDes IP core and stand-alone SerDes. In 2020, The SerDes IP core segment had the largest market share in terms of value. SERDES IPs are used for high-speed communication between chips (short distance) or across chassis (long-distance). SERDES IPs are useful when parallel data must be transmitted over serial streams or lines. To transmit parallel data without conversion, one would need several interconnects and data paths to facilitate the data movement.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global SerDes market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR in the global SerDes market during the forecast period. The region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia–Pacific. Strong economic growth in domestic emerging countries such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India is driving the region’s expansion.

The emerging prominent SerDes chip manufacturers in Asia-Pacific are propelling the SerDes market growth. Especially, China and Taiwan contribute a majority share to the global SerDes supply. Furthermore, the rapid growth in the communication infrastructure in the Asia-pacific region and prominent market players are presenting lucrative opportunities for the overall growth of the SerDes industry.

Key Market Players

The SerDes market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers global players operating in the market such as Rambus, Inc, ON Semiconductor Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, ROHM Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, Texas Instruments Inc, Maxim Integrated, Cypress Semiconductor Corp, Broadcom, Inc, Intersil, Semtech, Vitesse, and Faraday Technology. Every company follows its business strategy to attain the maximum market share.