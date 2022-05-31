Taille, part, tendances de l’industrie et prévisions du marché des tissus enduits d’élastomère en Amérique du Nord jusqu’en 2027

Le rapport d’étude de marché crédible sur les tissus enduits d’élastomères en Amérique du Nord comprend des informations primaires, secondaires et avancées sur le marché mondial en ce qui concerne le statut, les tendances, la taille, la part, la croissance et les segments au cours de la période de prévision. Cette étude de recherche aide l’acheteur à comprendre les différents moteurs et contraintes avec leurs effets sur le marché au cours de la période de prévision. Le rapport de marché offre un aperçu exhaustif des spécifications du produit, de la technologie, du type de produit et de l’analyse de la production en tenant compte de facteurs majeurs tels que les revenus, les coûts et la marge brute. Un rapport sur le marché international des tissus enduits d’élastomères en Amérique du Nord propose également la liste des principaux concurrents ainsi que des informations stratégiques et une analyse des facteurs clés influençant cette industrie.

Elastomer coated fabrics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 5,165.27 million by 2027. Most of the fabrics are recyclable.

Key Players Mentioned in the North America Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Research Report: ContiTech AG, Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc., Saint-Gobain, Trelleborg AB, Sioen Industries NV, Spradling International, Inc, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., SRF Limited, Colley Group, inStyle Coated Fabric Solutions, LLC, COLMANT COATED FABRICS, EREZ Thermoplastic Products, Marlen Textiles, Mid-Mountain Materials, Morbern North America, Mount Vernon Mills, Inc Chemprene Inc., Seaman Corporation, and other players domestic and global. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Scope and Market Size

North America elastomer coated fabrics market is categorized into type, fabric, color, lacquering system, coating method, coating process, surface property, application and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) coated fabrics, thermoplastic olefin (TPO) coated fabrics, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) coated fabrics, rubber coated fabrics, and silicone coated fabrics. In North America, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) coated fabrics are dominating in U.S. as in the country building and construction activities is very high and in construction durable fabrics are required and polyurethane is the best choice for it

On the basis of fabric, the market is segmented into yarn, non-woven, composites and others. In North America, non-woven fabrics are dominating in U.S. as non-woven fabrics are widely used in pharmaceutical industries and the country is having highest manufacturing for pharmaceutical industries.

On the basis of color, the market is segmented into transparent, camouflage color, violet, orange, striped, black, brown, metallic, white, yellow, beige, grey, green, blue, red and others . . In North America, transparent color is dominating in U.S. as transparent color is mainly used in automobile industries to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the vehicles and to provide them shiny look and the U.S. is having the higher manufacturing units of automobile industries.

On the basis of lacquering system, the market is segmented into acryl, F1, nano, without lacquering and others. In North America, acryl is dominating in U.S. as it is easily washable and they retains the color of the vehicles well without forming any wrinkles which increases the aesthetic appeal and increases the durability of the vehicles.

On the basis of coating method, the market is segmented into direct roll coating, pad-dry-cure, calendar coating, hot melt extrusion coating, foam finishing and others. In North America, it is dominating in U.S. as the direct roll coating is the easiest method that does not required skilled labour which reduces the labour cost and overall manufacturing cost also.

On the basis of coating process, the market is segmented into mixing & formulation, spread coating, dip coating and others. In North America, dip coating is dominating in U.S. as it provides the corrosion resistant property to the fabrics, so widely adopted in automotive industries to enhance the life spam of the vehicles.

On the basis of surface property, the market is segmented into mat, high gloss, embossed, silk mat, silk gloss and others. In North America, high gloss is mainly dominating in U.S as it reflects light, like a mirror, making the coating color seem more vivid and bright.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into boat, container, print, pool, tent, industrial, interior, machines, tarpaulin, sun protection, sport, textile architecture, geotextiles, apparel, technical apparel and protective clothing and others. In North America, geotextiles are dominating in U.S. as the availability of raw material for geotextile is higher in the region.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into textile, automotive and transportation, building construction and infrastructure, sports and leisure, packaging, marine, military and others. In North America, automotive and transportation is dominating in U.S. as the consumer is widely adopting modern and comfortable lifestyle in the country.

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The North America Elastomer Coated Fabrics report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

