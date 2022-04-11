Taille, part et part du marché des stimulateurs magnétiques transcrâniens 2022-Tendances commerciales mondiales, part et prévisions

Data Bridge Market Research a publié une nouvelle publication de recherche sur « Marché des stimulateurs magnétiques transcrâniens Taille, part, croissance, tendances de l’industrie et prévisions 2028″ avec 350 pages et enrichies de tableaux et de graphiques auto-expliqués dans un format présentable. Dans l’étude, vous trouverez de nouvelles tendances, moteurs, contraintes et opportunités en évolution générés par le ciblage des acteurs du marché. La croissance du marché des stimulateurs magnétiques transcrâniens est principalement tirée par l’augmentation des dépenses de R&D à travers le monde. Le rapport fournit des statistiques clés sur l’état du marché, la taille, la part et les facteurs de croissance du stimulateur magnétique transcrânien. Le rapport de base offre une compréhension de base des concurrents mondiaux de l’industrie du stimulateur magnétique transcrânien, du canal de vente, du potentiel de croissance, des tendances potentiellement perturbatrices, des innovations de produits de l’industrie et de la valeur / volume de la taille, des segments de marché et de la part de marché des meilleurs acteurs / des produits. Au niveau régional,

Rapprochez-vous des leaders du marché et des acteurs émergents du marché Stimulateur magnétique transcrânien.

Analyse et taille du marché

Transcranial magnetic stimulator devices comprise a coil and a system for examining and detecting the effects of the therapy. The coils used in TMS are of various materials such as a coil made up of a magnetically active material (solid-core design) or magnetically inert material (air-core design) depending on the variations and biophysical characteristics needed. Rising prevalence of neurological disorders including schizophrenia and other disorders, surging geriatric population leading to increasing brain disorders associated with age is driving the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the transcranial magnetic stimulator market is expected to grow at CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period and is likely to reach USD 2,258.71 million at the end of the forecast period. “Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator” is expected to be the fastest-growing segment as it has been proposed as the novel treatment for depression and anxiety, which enables direct stimulation of deeper and larger brain volumes (7-10). It is a non-invasive form of brain stimulation and does not require surgery or implantation of electrodes.

The First Class Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Business Report has many strategies that mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market. This market study analyses the market status, size, demand, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. This gives more accurate understanding of the market landscape, issues that may affect the industry in the future, and how to best position specific brands. In this report, the base year for estimation is taken as 2022 whereas the historic year is 2019 which will tell how the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.

Scope of the Report

By Type (Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator, Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator, Others)

By Application (Alzheimer’s disease, Depression, Parkinson’s disease, Epilepsy, Others)

By Age Group (Adults, Children)

By End-Users (Research, Diagnostics, Therapeutics)

The Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator study includes data from 2022 to 2028 useful for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and anyone looking for market data in easily accessible document.

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Market – Company Profiles

eNeura Inc

MagVenture A/S

Neurosoft

Brainsway

The Magstim Company Limited

MAG & More GmbH

Neuronetics

Nexstim

Axilum Robotics

This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Market for the period 2022 to 2028. The study is a professional and in-depth study with around – no. of tables which provides statistics of actual scenario of industry and acts as valuable guide to direction companies and individuals interested in the domain.

The study elaborates factors of Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator market such as market opportunities, risk, benefit, opportunity loss and profit along with surveyed customer perspective with a view of Short vs. Long Term goals etc.

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing cases of schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a disease where the patient see some things that scare him and recently the cases of schizophrenia is rising and it driving the market.

Rising ageing population

Number of old age people are on rise and now it’s a part of current population and it is driving the market.

Additionally, the, increasing awareness about transcranial magnetic stimulator among professionals and technological advancement in transcranial magnetic stimulator devices positively affect the transcranial magnetic stimulator market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, rising incidences of neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease (PD) will further expand the transcranial magnetic stimulator market’s growth rate in the future.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, growing shift towards electroconvulsive therapy are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, Hhgh price and lack of care are projected to challenge the transcranial magnetic stimulator market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2022-2028? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Market Scope

The transcranial magnetic stimulator market is segmented on the basis of type, application, age group and end-users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Deep transcranial magnetic stimulator

Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulator

Others

On the basis of type, the transcranial magnetic stimulator market is segmented into deep transcranial magnetic stimulator, repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulator and others.

Application:

Alzheimer’s disease

Depression

Disease

Epilepsy

Other

Based on application, the transcranial magnetic stimulators market is segmented into Alzheimer’s disease, depression, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy and others.

Age Group

Adults

Children

Basis of age group, the transcranial magnetic stimulators market is segmented into adults and children

End- users

Research

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

On the basis of end- users, the transcranial magnetic stimulator market is segmented into research, diagnostics and therapeutics

The Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Market Report Addresses the Following Queries:

What is the estimated size of the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator market by 2028?

Which segment accounted or a large share of the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator market in the past?

Which segment is expected to account the largest market share by 2028?

Which governing bodies have approved the use of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator?

Which region accounts for a dominant share of the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator market?

Which region is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator market?

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Market

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2022-2028)

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2022-2028)

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2022-2028)

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Competitive Situation and Trends

Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator

Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Research Conclusion

In conclusion, the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Market report is a reliable source for accessing the research data that is projected to exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides information such as economic scenarios, benefits, limits, trends, market growth rates, and figures. SWOT analysis is also incorporated in the report along with speculation attainability investigation and venture return investigation.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, LATAM, l’Europe ou l’Asie du Sud-Est ou juste l’Asie de l’Est.