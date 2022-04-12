Taille et prévisions du marché des biostimulants en Europe | Valagro SpA, Biolchim SPA, Isagro

Le marché européen des biostimulants devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît à un TCAC de 12,5 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029 et devrait atteindre 3 501,18 millions USD. d’ici 2029.

Le rapport d’étude de marché sur les biostimulants en Europe est un aperçu absolu du marché qui couvre divers aspects de la définition du produit, de la segmentation du marché en fonction de divers paramètres et du paysage de fournisseurs établi. Ce rapport de marché englobe des aspects essentiels du marché qui incluent, mais sans s’y limiter, les données historiques, les tendances actuelles du marché, l’environnement, les tendances futures, l’innovation technologique, les technologies à venir et les progrès techniques sur le marché. Le rapport Europe Biostimulants met en lumière les tendances clés de l’industrie, la taille du marché, les estimations de parts de marché et le volume des ventes qui aident l’industrie de l’agriculture et de l’alimentation animale à spéculer sur les stratégies pour améliorer le retour sur investissement (ROI).

Avec une analyse exhaustive du paysage concurrentiel, les auteurs du rapport sur le marché européen des biostimulants ont fait une brillante tentative pour explorer les développements clés, les prix et les tactiques commerciales, ainsi que les plans futurs des principales entreprises. Outre les performances du marché Europe Biostimulants des acteurs en termes de revenus et de ventes, les analystes ont mis en lumière leur production, les zones desservies, la marge brute et d’autres facteurs importants. En outre, le rapport EUROPE BIOSTIMULANTS aide les acteurs à prendre le dessus sur la concurrence du marché en analysant en profondeur le positionnement sur le marché, la croissance du marché et le portefeuille de produits de leurs concurrents.

Principaux acteurs mentionnés dans le rapport d’étude de marché sur les biostimulants en Europe :

Some of the major companies covered in the Europe biostimulants market are Valagro SpA, Biolchim SPA, Isagro, Italpollina S.p.A., ADAMA Ltd., KOPPERT BIOLOGICAL SYSTEMS, Haifa Group, Novozymes, ACADIAN SEAPLANTS LIMITED, ATLÁNTICA AGRICOLA, Trade Corporation International, MICROMIX, Syngenta, Bayer AG, UPL, Eastman Chemical Company, OMEX, LALLEMAND Inc., Agrinos, Brandt Consolidated, Inc., FMC Corporation, and others.

Europe Biostimulants Market Scope and Market Size

Europe biostimulants market is categorized into seven notable segments based on active ingredients, crop type, application method, form, origin, end user, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of active ingredients, the Europe biostimulants market is segmented into acid based, extract based, microbial amendments, protein hydrolysates, B-vitamins, chitin, chitosan, and others. In 2022, the acid based segment is expected to dominate the market as it has important components such as humic acid, fulvic acid, and it increases productivity and growth of the plant, enhances the fertility of the soil, and has less harmful effects on the ecosystem

On the basis of crop type, the Europe biostimulants market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, turf & ornamentals, oilseeds & pulses, and other crops. In 2022, the fruits & vegetable segment is expected to dominate the market as the farmers produce more fruits and vegetables to fulfill consumers’ growing demand.

On the basis of application method, the Europe biostimulants market is segmented into foliar treatment, soil treatment, and seed treatment. In 2022, the foliar treatment segment is expected to dominate the market is a highly preferred application by farmers as it shows more effect on the plant.

On the basis of form, the Europe biostimulants market is segmented into liquid and dry. In 2022, the liquid segment is expected to dominate the market as the leaves and soil easily absorb it to provide a good root system, better stems, and foliar development to make the crop more capable of abiotic stress.

On the basis of end-user, the Europe biostimulants market is segmented into farmers, related industries, and research institutes. In 2022, the farmers segment is expected to dominate the market as it is highly used in the farm by farmers to increase yield and growth of the crops for fulfilling the growing demand for food in the market.

On the basis of origin, the Europe biostimulants market is segmented into natural biostimulants and synthetic biostimulants. In 2022, the natural biostimulants segment is expected to dominate the market as it comprises natural sources such as seaweed and plants, microbes, and other plant material.

On the basis of distribution channel, the Europe biostimulants market is segmented into direct and indirect. In 2022, the direct distribution channel segment is dominating the market as large scale farming, as well as related industries, need a high amount of stimulating products for high productivity of agricultural products, so they directly contact with biostimulants manufacturing companies and hence it takes a higher share

Based on region, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Europe region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The automotive Europe Biostimulants requires significant initial investments, which becomes the entry barrier for the small companies in the market. The availability of distinct technologies related to ATIS in the region such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific has propelled the demand for automotive ATISs. Increasing number of manufacturers in the Europe region increases the scope of the market.

