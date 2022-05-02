Taille et croissance du marché des biocarburants | Biofuels Digest, Neste Netherlands BV, Infinita Renovables SA, 

Ce rapport donne une analyse de la vue d’ensemble, de la portée, des risques, de la force motrice et des opportunités des biocarburants. La situation concurrentielle des biocarburants, les ventes, les revenus et la part des principaux fabricants travaillant dans l’industrie des biocarburants sont analysés clairement par contraste de paysage.

Le « marché des biocarburants » divise l’industrie sur la base des régions par croissance, types de produits et applications, au cours de la période de prévision des biocarburants. Il analyse chaque facette majeure des biocarburants par les spécifications du produit, les contraintes, les défis et les opportunités de croissance. Profils d’entreprise du principal acteur majeur avec les prévisions d’investissement dans les biocarburants, les dernières tendances technologiques et les prévisions futures.

Le marché des biocarburants augmentera à un taux de 4,70 % pour la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. L’augmentation du prix bas des biocarburants par rapport aux autres huiles végétales est un facteur essentiel qui stimule la croissance du marché des biocarburants.

Un aperçu à 360 degrés du scénario concurrentiel des biocarburants est présenté par Data Bridge Research.

Le rapport de recherche étudie le de manière détaillée en expliquant les principales facettes du qui sont prévisibles pour avoir un stimulus comptable sur ses extrapolations en développement au cours de la période de prévision.

Les acteurs majeurs et la segmentation des biocarburants :

The major players covered in the biofuels market report are Biofuels Digest, Neste Netherlands B.V., Infinita Renovables SA, Marseglia Group, Glencore, Louis Dreyfus Holding B.V., Renewable Energy Group, Inc., RB FUELS, Ag Processing, Inc., Elevance, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Evergreen Bio Fuels, Minnesota Soybean Processors, Caramuru., ENF Ltd., Hebei Jingu, Hebei Jingu, Shandong Jinjiang, Valero Marketing and Supply Company, Green Plains Inc., Flint Hills Resources, Abengoa Bioenergy, Pacific Ethanol, Inc., CropEnergies AG, Raízen, The Andersons, Inc. and BTG International Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Biofuels Market Scope and Market Size



Biofuels market is segmented on the basis of type, form and feedstock type. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on type, the biofuels market is segmented into biodiesel, ethanol, bioethanol, propanol, butanol, methanol and biogas. The ethanol segment is the leading segment and is expected to dominate in the market due to rising demand for bioethanol as automobile fuel due to their environment-friendly characteristic to mitigate greenhouse gas emission.

On the basis of form, the biofuels market is segmented into solid, fuel pellets liquid and gaseous. Solid has been further segmented into biocoal and biochar. Fuel pellets liquid has been further segmented into biodiesel and bioethanol. Gaseous has been further segmented into biogas, biopropane and syngas.

The biofuels market is also segmented on the basis of feedstock type into palm oil, jatropha, sugar crop, coarse grain and other feedstock.

Geographically, the Biofuels is designed for the following Regional:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

Biofuels Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Effect Factors Analysis

Biofuels Forecast

