Taille du marché pluripotent induit , part, perspectives de croissance, principaux fournisseurs et prévisions de scénarios futurs d’ici 2029

L’étude et les estimations du rapport sur le marché Pluripotent induit à grande échelle aident à comprendre les types de consommateurs, leurs opinions sur le produit, leurs intentions d’achat et leurs idées pour l’amélioration d’un produit. Ce rapport marketing donne une analyse de fond absolue de l’industrie qui comprend une évaluation du marché parental. Le rapport de marché met également en lumière les données historiques, les tendances actuelles du marché, l’environnement des produits futurs, les stratégies de marketing, l’innovation technologique, les technologies à venir, les opportunités émergentes et les progrès techniques dans l’industrie connexe. Les niveaux de TCAC du marché en ce qui concerne sa hausse ou sa baisse sont estimés dans le rapport pour la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028.

Le marché mondial du pluripotent induit devrait atteindre une valeur estimée à 2,33 milliards USD d’ici 2026, enregistrant un TCAC substantiel au cours de la période de prévision 2019-2026. Cette hausse de la valeur marchande peut être attribuée à la prévalence croissante des maladies chroniques et des affections nécessitant le développement d’options thérapeutiques modernes et technologiquement avancées.

Dimensions concurrentielles

Le rapport présente également le paysage concurrentiel du marché et une analyse détaillée correspondante des principaux fournisseurs/fabricants du marché.

Société Bristol-Myers Squibb

CORPORATION CELGENE

Astellas Pharma inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Cell Applications, Inc

Axol Bioscience Ltd.

Segmentation Of Induced Pluripotent Market:

Global Induced Pluripotent Market, By Product

Cell Culture

Differentiation

Reprogramming

Engineering

Cell Analysis

Others

Global Induced Pluripotent Market, By Application

Drug Development

Regenerative Medicine

Toxicity Testing

Academic Research

Stem Cell Bio-Banking

Competitive Landscape and Induced Pluripotent Market Share Analysis

Global induced pluripotent market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of induced pluripotent market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the induced pluripotent market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; CELGENE CORPORATION; Astellas Pharma Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Cell Applications, Inc.; Axol Bioscience Ltd.; Organogenesis Holdings; Merck KGaA; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation; Fate Therapeutics; KCI Licensing, Inc.; Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd.; Vericel; ViaCyte, Inc.; STEMCELL Technologies Inc.; Horizon Discovery Group plc; Lonza; Takara Bio Inc.; Promega Corporation and QIAGEN.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation announced that they are planning to acquire Irvine Scientific Sales and IS Japan of Saitama Prefecture, which will help in providing FUJIFILM with regenerative therapeutics and medicine capabilities of growing certain cells inclusive of but not limited to pluripotent stem cells.

In February 2018, Astellas Pharma Inc. announced that they are acquiring Universal Cells for USD 102.5 million. This acquisition will help Astellas to integrate Universal’s technological platform developed for better acceptance and implementation of pluripotent cells in the recipient’s body.

Major Highlights from Table of contents are listed below for quick lookup into Induced Pluripotent Market report

Market Overview: Market Segment, Market Size, Sales and Growth, Price by Type

Market Segment, Market Size, Sales and Growth, Price by Type Competitive landscape: Market Share, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product by Company and Induced Pluripotent Market Competitive Situation and Trends, Induced Pluripotent Market Share of top Players

Company Profiles and Sales Data: Company/Manufacturers Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Induced Pluripotent Product Category, Application and Specification, Manufacturers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin and Main Business Overview

Company/Manufacturers Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Induced Pluripotent Product Category, Application and Specification, Manufacturers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin and Main Business Overview Market Status and Outlook by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa) : Market Size and CAGR, Sales and Revenue, Sales Market Share by Regions

: Market Size and CAGR, Sales and Revenue, Sales Market Share by Regions Segmentation and Subsegments: Induced Pluripotent Product Segment, Sales and Market Share by Application

Induced Pluripotent Product Segment, Sales and Market Share by Application Global Induced Pluripotent Market Forecast: Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2027) and Forecast by Regions, by Type, by Application

Technological inventions in Induced Pluripotent industry

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Distributors/Traders List included in Market and Conclusion

Methodology/Research Approach

Geographical Coverage of Induced Pluripotent Market

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Induced Pluripotent in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

