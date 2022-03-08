Taille du marché PACS et RIS 2022 – Part de la taille de l’industrie et prévisions de l’industrie 2028

Une enquête finale sur le marché des PACS et des RIS est menée pour fournir une analyse des performances des joyaux cachés. Le rapport Persuasive PACS and RIS Market est généré en effectuant une analyse d’études de marché de haut niveau sur des segments de marché clés afin d’identifier les opportunités, les défis, les moteurs et les structures de marché pour les clients. Avec ce rapport, il devient facile de gagner et de réduire le temps qui serait autrement nécessaire pour la recherche d’entrée de gamme, en identifiant la croissance, la taille, la demande, les tendances, les principaux acteurs et segments du marché mondial PACS. et RIS. Ce rapport de marché explique le profilage stratégique des principaux acteurs du marché, analyse en profondeur leurs compétences de base et dessine un paysage concurrentiel pour l’industrie PACS et RIS.

Le marché PACS et RIS devrait connaître une croissance du marché à un taux de 6,61% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028 et devrait atteindre 10 492,53 millions USD d’ici 2028. Le marché des ponts de données sur le marché PACS et RIS fournit des analyses et des informations concernant les différents facteurs qui devraient prévaloir tout au long de la période de prévision tout en prêtant leurs impacts sur la croissance du marché. La numérisation rapide du secteur de la santé accélère la croissance du marché des PACS et des RIS.

L'exemple de rapport gratuit mis à jour comprend :

2021 Latest Updated Research Report with Overview, Definition, TOC, Market Key Players Update

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses

Research report of more than 350 pages

Provide guidance by chapter upon request

2021 Regional Analysis Updated with Graphical Representation of Size, Share and Trends

The updated research report includes a list of tables and figures

Le rapport comprend les meilleurs acteurs du marché 2021 mis à jour avec leur dernière stratégie commerciale, leur volume de ventes et leur analyse des revenus

Data Bridge Market Research a mis à jour la méthodologie de recherche

Briefing about some major insights that are included in the study are PACS and RIS Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD), definitions, classifications, applications and industry overview; market policies and strategy; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures and so on. Also it provides key players market position, including the product price, cost/profit, capacity, production, capacity utilization, supply, demand and industry growth rate etc. Additionally, the report also covers special sections such as new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The growth of the market has been attributed to demand in application/end-users such as:

By End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research and Academic Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers)

The growth of the market has been attributed to demand in product/types such as:

By Product (Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), Radiology Information System (RIS)

By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

By Deployment (Web-Based, Cloud-based, On-premise)

Furthermore the research is geographically segmented as : North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile & Others

Professional Key Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Agfa-Gevaert Group

…..

PACS and RIS Market Scenario

The increasing popularity of PACS as they assist in reducing the physical and time barriers associated with traditional film-based image retrieval, distribution and display and rising number of health care facilities and high-value products such as cardiology PACS, orthopedic PACS and oncology PACS are the major factors driving the PACS and RIS market. The increase in the total number of diagnostic tests procedures performed across the globe due to the growth in awareness regarding early diagnosis of diseases and high application in hospitals and clinics because it eliminates the need of maintaining hard copies of images and replaces them with digital storage accelerating the PACS and RIS market further. The increasing need for storing, interpreting and consultation by large number of medical experts on patient diagnostic images, the insufficiency to host and store these images and scalability and interoperability and the rise in demand for solution to enable easy access and secured sharing of all clinical information thus protecting privacy of patients and keeping costs in check from healthcare industry also influence the PACS and RIS market. Additionally, integration of patient images with electronic medical records and health information exchange platforms, adoption of advanced technology, improving healthcare infrastructure and surge in healthcare expenditure positively affect the PACS and RIS market. Furthermore, adoption of cloud based solutions and technological advancement extends profitable opportunities to the PACS and RIS market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Key questions answered in this report – PACS and RIS Market Size, Status and Forecast 2028

What will the market size be in 2028 and what will the growth rate be

What are the key market trends?

What is driving PACS and RIS Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the PACS and RIS Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the PACS and RIS Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the PACS and RIS market? Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the PACS and RIS market.

Introduction about PACS and RIS

PACS and RIS Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

PACS and RIS Market by Application/End Users Food Coloring, Fertilizer, Bioplastics, Chemical Feed, Medicines, Pollution Control, Fuel & Other Applications

PACS and RIS Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

(2013-2028) table defined for each application/end-users like Food Coloring, Fertilizer, Bioplastics, Chemical Feed, Medicines, Pollution Control, Fuel & Other Applications

PACS and RIS Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2028)

PACS and RIS Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

PACS and RIS (Volume, Value and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

PACS and RIS Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data ……………..

De plus, des informations de base sur l’entreprise, la base de fabrication et la liste des concurrents sont fournies pour chaque fabricant répertorié.

Tableau des ventes, des revenus, des prix et de la marge brute du marché (2013-2021) pour chaque type de produit, y compris les microalgues et les macroalgues

Analyse des coûts de fabrication PACS et RIS

Analyse des matières premières clés PACS et RIS

Chaîne PACS et RIS, Stratégie Sourcing et Acheteurs Aval, Analyse de la Chaîne Industrielle

Prévisions du marché (2021-2028)

……..et plus dans la table des matières complète

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, LATAM, l’Europe ou l’Asie du Sud-Est.