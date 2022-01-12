Taille du marché du traitement des pellicules, tendances de croissance, principaux acteurs, potentiel d’application et prévisions jusqu’en 2028

Pour atteindre un niveau suprême d’informations sur le marché et se familiariser avec les meilleures opportunités de marché sur les marchés spécifiques, le rapport de marché est la clé parfaite. Diverses définitions et segmentations ou classifications de l’industrie, les applications de l’industrie et la structure de la chaîne de valeur sont données dans le rapport. Le rapport est structuré avec la collecte et l’analyse systématiques d’informations sur des individus ou des organisations menées par le biais de recherches sociales et d’opinion. Le document commercial englobe divers segments liés à l’industrie et au marché avec une recherche et une analyse approfondies.

Le marché du traitement des pellicules devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché est en croissance avec un TCAC de 5,8% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028 et devrait atteindre 11,915 USD. 15 millions d’ici 2028 contre 7 645,23 millions de dollars en 2020.

Principaux acteurs clés du marché :

Alliance Pharma SA

Arcadia Santé grand public

Vyome Therapeutics Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

L’ORÉAL

Souverain Chimie & Cosmétique

ACTICON SCIENCES DE LA VIE

Systèmes John Paul Mitchell

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (une filiale de Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

JĀSÖN Natural Products, Inc. (une filiale de Hain Celestial)

Cipla Inc.

NIKOLE KOZMETICS

PHYTO

Dabur

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Kao Corporation

L’OCCITANE EN PROVENCE INTERNATIONAL SA. (a subsidiary of Groupe L’OCCITANE)

Procter & Gamble

Philip Kingsley Products Ltd.,

Dandruff Treatment Market Country Level Analysis

The dandruff treatment market is analysed and market size information is provided by type, mode of prescription, product, drug type, age group, gender, end user and distribution type.

The countries covered in the dandruff treatment market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Hungary, Austria, Norway, Ireland, Lithuania, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The U.S. in North America has the highest household spending in the world and offers trade agreements with several countries making it the largest market for consumer products including dandruff treatment products. China is expected to dominate in the market in the Asia-Pacific market. China is one of the leading countries in the world with rapidly increasing product usage and treatment rate with rising awareness regarding Malassezia species. Germany in Europe is expected to grow with the most promising growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 with changing lifestyle and growing urbanization.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Trends Impacting the Market

Now the question is which other regions Procter & Gamble and Unilever are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in North America dandruff treatment market and the market leaders targeting U.S., Canada and Mexico to be their next revenue pockets for 2021.

The dandruff treatment market is becoming more competitive with companies such as Procter & Gamble and Unilever as they are the top dominating companies in dandruff treatment having maximum number of products. Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the global dandruff treatment market

Les objectifs d’étude de ce rapport sont :

• Étudier et prévoir la taille du marché du conseil en stratégie sur le marché mondial.

• Analyser les principaux acteurs mondiaux, l’analyse SWOT, la valeur et la part de marché mondiale des meilleurs acteurs.

• Définir, décrire et prévoir le marché par type, utilisation finale et région.

• Analyser et comparer l’état du marché et les prévisions entre la Chine et les principales régions, à savoir les États-Unis, l’Europe, la Chine, le Japon, l’Asie du Sud-Est, l’Inde et le reste du monde.

• Analyser le potentiel et l’avantage du marché mondial des régions clés, les opportunités et les défis, les contraintes et les risques.