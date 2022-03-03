Taille du marché du traitement de la candidose vaginale, part 2022 Analyse de l’industrie par demande future, principaux acteurs, part, opportunités, revenus et taux de croissance jusqu’en 2029

couvrant des aspects intéressants du marché avec un scénario de développement à l’appui jusqu’en 2029. L’étude fournit une répartition de la taille du marché en termes de chiffre d’affaires et de volume pour les pays émergents et des segments d’activité importants, ainsi que des commentaires sur les facteurs de tendance et les moteurs de croissance. Pour effectuer une analyse concurrentielle, on a estimé qu’une gamme de stratégies des principaux acteurs du marché comprenait des lancements de nouveaux produits, des expansions, des accords, des coentreprises, des partenariats, des acquisitions et autres qui conduisaient à une augmentation de leur empreinte sur le marché. De plus, ce rapport donne la taille, les tendances, la part, la croissance, la structure des coûts et l’analyse des moteurs du marché du traitement de la candidose vaginale. Les objectifs de l’étude sont de présenter le développement du traitement de la candidose vaginale en Amérique du Nord, en Chine, en Europe et en Asie du Sud-Est, au Japon ainsi que dans le monde.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market

Vaginal candidiasis is a fungal infection that is caused by the type of fungus called Candida. It usually lives in the different parts of the body, such as mouth, vagina, throat, gut, and skin. This condition is characterised by abnormal vaginal discharge, vaginal itching, pain during sexual intercourse, pain while urinating and redness. It is also called vaginal yeast infection, vulvovaginal candidiasis or candidal vaginitis.

Rise in the prevalence of vaginal candidiasis and unnecessary consumption of antibiotics are the major factors influencing the market growth rate. Furthermore, growing healthcare expenditure, rising incidence of obesity and diabetes, growing government funding and rising initiatives by government and private organisations to spread awareness about the disease and its preventive measures are the factors that will expand the vaginal candidiasis treatment market.

Key Segmentation:

By Treatment (Antifungal Drugs, Others), Diagnosis (Pelvic Exam, Vaginal Secretion Test, Others), Dosage (Tablet, Injection, Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Others)

By Symptoms (Abnormal vaginal discharge, Vaginal itching, Pain during sexual intercourse, Pain while urinating, Others)

By End-Users (Clinic, Hospital, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy)

Leading Players operating in the Vaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market are:

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

Pfizer Inc

GlaxoSmithKline plc\

Bayer AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi, Novartis AG\

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Abbott

Astellas Pharma Inc

….

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Vaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market Share providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. Competitive analysis performed in this report puts forth the moves of the key players in the Vaginal Candidiasis Treatment industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and recent acquisitions. All the data, statistics, and information gathered to generate this report has been studied and analyzed with the established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Global Vaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market Scope and Market Size

The vaginal candidiasis treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment, diagnosis, dosage, route of administration, symptoms, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of treatment, the vaginal candidiasis treatment market is segmented into antifungal drugs and others. Antifungal drugs have been further sub-segmented into clotrimazole, butoconazole, terconazole, miconazole and tioconazole.

On the basis of diagnosis, the vaginal candidiasis treatment market is segmented into pelvic exam, vaginal secretion test and others.

On the basis of dosage, the vaginal candidiasis treatment market is segmented into tablet, injection and others.

On the basis of route of administration, the vaginal candidiasis treatment market is segmented into oral, intravenous and others.

On the basis of symptoms, the vaginal candidiasis treatment market is segmented into abnormal vaginal discharge, vaginal itching, pain during sexual intercourse, pain while urinating and others.

On the basis of end-users, the vaginal candidiasis treatment market is segmented into clinic, hospital and others.

The vaginal candidiasis treatment market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In The Vaginal Candidiasis Treatment Report:

North America ( United States)

Europe ( Germany, France, UK)

Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India)

Latin America ( Brazil)

The Middle East & Africa

