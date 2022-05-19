Taille du marché du système d’information de laboratoire (SIL), part des principaux acteurs mondiaux en 2022, mise à jour de la croissance future, des perspectives commerciales, des développements à venir et des investissements futurs par prévision jusqu’en 2028

The Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Research by « The Insight Partners » outlines an in-depth assessment and professional study on the current and future state of the Laboratory Information System (LIS) market in across the Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2028. A Laboratory Information System (LIS) is a software solution that manages the entire reception , processing and storage of information generated by the laboratories. This system is developed, customized and configured based on the needs of a lab and overall this software helps to increase productivity and improve turnaround times.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Report are:

LabWare, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Labvantage Solutions, Inc.

Basic Computing, LLC

Lablynx, Inc.

Computing Solutions, Inc.

Labworks LLC

Genologics, Inc.

AAC Infotray SA

Abbott Computing

The « Global Laboratory Information Systems Market Analysis to 2028 » is a specialized and in-depth study of the Laboratory Information Systems industry focusing on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global laboratory information systems market with detailed market segmentation by product, component, deployment model, industry and geography. The global laboratory information systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the major market players and presents key market trends and opportunities.

Competitive scenario:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Laboratory Information Systems market based on product, component, deployment model, and industry. It also provides market size and forecast till 2028 for the global Laboratory Information System market for five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market for each region is further sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally, as well as the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Segmentation

Besides, the report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, constraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides comprehensive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

Drivers and Constraints

