Taille du marché du système de perfusion d’organes, tendances, entreprises clés, analyse de la part des revenus, 2016-2026

organ perfusion 2016-2026 mechanism. The report explores key industry segments and sub-segments and offers an in-depth study of key industry regional markets, competitive scenario, product and application segments, technology landscape, sales networks and distribution and key industry statistics. The market insights included in the report have been compiled through in-depth research, detailed market research and interviews with experts.

Key market dynamics illustrated in the report include market share, market size, revenue growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, emerging market trends, product innovations and the industry’s revenue growth rate. Other imperative factors highlighted in the report are volatility in supply and demand graphs, production and consumption patterns, paradigm shifts in consumer preferences, import/export analysis and a multitude of macroeconomic and microeconomic growth indicators. In the future,

Other key findings from the report suggest that

the organ perfusion system market is growing at a CAGR of 5% in Asia-Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, growing at 4.2% and 4.0% CAGR, respectively. The high demand for organ transplantation is expected to drive the organ perfusion systems market.

In 2018, Hypothermic is the dominant organ perfusion system which holds 64.1% of the global market. The North American regional market is the main source of revenue for this product segment, followed by the Asia-Pacific and European regions

Presence of government initiatives such as National Organ Transplant Program and other non-profit organizations such as Shatayu, Gift Your Organ, Multi Organ Transplantation and Human & Education Research (MOTHER) and many other organizations contribute to increase awareness of organ transplantation.

The introduction of new technologies such as living organ transplantation, which can keep the organ alive longer after it has been removed from the body, offers new opportunities for growth.

In order to maintain the health of the isolated organ, certain physiological conditions and parameters such as pH, pO 2 , pH and oxygen levels must be monitored. Some organs may require additional equipment and care depending on their functions, such as isolated perfused lungs.

Innovative technology enables easy person-to-person organ storage and transplants with reduced risk. The Heart of the Organ Care System (OCS), which preserves a donor’s heart in a near-normothermic environment in a beating state until it is replanted into the recipient’s body.

The growing government initiatives associated with organ donation and transplantation have ultimately led to an increase in the number of organ transplant cases. For example, the Indian government has enacted the Human Organ Transplantation (Amendment) Act, to include grandchildren and grandparents in the category of “close relatives”.

Additionally, several non-governmental organizations are working to increase awareness of deaths caused by organ failure and to educate people about organ donation. For example, Apex Kidney Foundation was created to prevent kidney disease through education and early detection.

A technology that allows the property of reversible damage is used for the transplantation of problematic organs like the lungs. Only 20% of lungs from a deceased donor are suitable enough for transplantation. However, with new technology, the lungs are kept in physiological circuitry and are continuously ventilated and perfused until the damage is recovered and the lungs are healthy enough to be transplanted. .

Some key factors contributing to the growth of the Global Pharmacy and Healthcare Market Growth

unprecedented global pharmacy and healthcare industry revenue is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases around the world, increasing geriatric population, growing consumer awareness of health and well-being, and the growing demand for more advanced health services. Growing demand for cutting-edge drugs and therapies, increasing availability of next-generation diagnostic and treatment options – especially in developing countries like India and China – increasing R&D activities and clinical trials in the sectors pharmaceutical and biotechnology, increased public and private investment in health research projects and the

Key Players of Global Organ Perfusion Systems Market:

Getinge AB (Sweden), Medtronic plc (Ireland), LivaNova PLC (UK), Terumo Corporation (Japan) and XENIOS AG (Germany), Lifeline Scientific, Inc. (USA), XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden), Repligen corporation and OrganOx.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on the global healthcare industry, with an increase in COVID-19 cases worldwide, a substantial increase in hospital admission and readmission rates, and demand growing number of telehealth and telemedicine services for remote patient monitoring. Additionally, the increasing focus on the development of rapid COVID-19 diagnostics such as RT-PCR test kits, increased government funding for vaccine development, stringent regulatory standards and protocols for COVID-19 safety and increased sales of COVID-19 safety equipment, such as N-95 masks, face shields, PPE kits and hand sanitizers,

Organ Perfusion Systems Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Perfusion Bioreactor Infusion Systems

Microfluidic Systems

pressure infusion

Organ Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Heart

Lung

Liver

Kidneys

Others

Technique Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hypothermic

normothermic

Component Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Infusion Pumps

Oxygenators

lung heart machines

Monitoring systems

Cannulas

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hospital

Clinical

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

Global Organ Perfusion Systems Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest LATAM

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia EA South Africa Rest MEA



Global Organ Perfusion System Market: Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology and sources

1.1. Market definition

1.2. Search scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary sources

1.4.2. Secondary sources

1.4.3. Paid sources

1.5. Market valuation technique

Chapter 2. Summary

Chapter 3. Key Information

Chapter 4. Global Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Market Segmentation

4.1. Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the global pharmaceutical and healthcare market

4.2. Industry outlook

4.2.1. Analysis of market indicators

4.2.2. Market Driver Analysis

4.2.3. Analysis of market constraints

4.3. Technology Previews

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Regulatory framework

4.6. Analysis of price development

4.7.space

