Taille du marché du système de perfusion d’organes, tendances, entreprises clés, analyse de la part des revenus, 2016-2026
organ perfusion 2016-2026 mechanism. The report explores key industry segments and sub-segments and offers an in-depth study of key industry regional markets, competitive scenario, product and application segments, technology landscape, sales networks and distribution and key industry statistics. The market insights included in the report have been compiled through in-depth research, detailed market research and interviews with experts.
Key market dynamics illustrated in the report include market share, market size, revenue growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, emerging market trends, product innovations and the industry’s revenue growth rate. Other imperative factors highlighted in the report are volatility in supply and demand graphs, production and consumption patterns, paradigm shifts in consumer preferences, import/export analysis and a multitude of macroeconomic and microeconomic growth indicators. In the future,
Get Sample Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2232
Other key findings from the report suggest that
- the organ perfusion system market is growing at a CAGR of 5% in Asia-Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, growing at 4.2% and 4.0% CAGR, respectively. The high demand for organ transplantation is expected to drive the organ perfusion systems market.
- In 2018, Hypothermic is the dominant organ perfusion system which holds 64.1% of the global market. The North American regional market is the main source of revenue for this product segment, followed by the Asia-Pacific and European regions
- Presence of government initiatives such as National Organ Transplant Program and other non-profit organizations such as Shatayu, Gift Your Organ, Multi Organ Transplantation and Human & Education Research (MOTHER) and many other organizations contribute to increase awareness of organ transplantation.
- The introduction of new technologies such as living organ transplantation, which can keep the organ alive longer after it has been removed from the body, offers new opportunities for growth.
- In order to maintain the health of the isolated organ, certain physiological conditions and parameters such as pH, pO 2 , pH and oxygen levels must be monitored. Some organs may require additional equipment and care depending on their functions, such as isolated perfused lungs.
- Innovative technology enables easy person-to-person organ storage and transplants with reduced risk. The Heart of the Organ Care System (OCS), which preserves a donor’s heart in a near-normothermic environment in a beating state until it is replanted into the recipient’s body.
- The growing government initiatives associated with organ donation and transplantation have ultimately led to an increase in the number of organ transplant cases. For example, the Indian government has enacted the Human Organ Transplantation (Amendment) Act, to include grandchildren and grandparents in the category of “close relatives”.
- Additionally, several non-governmental organizations are working to increase awareness of deaths caused by organ failure and to educate people about organ donation. For example, Apex Kidney Foundation was created to prevent kidney disease through education and early detection.
- A technology that allows the property of reversible damage is used for the transplantation of problematic organs like the lungs. Only 20% of lungs from a deceased donor are suitable enough for transplantation. However, with new technology, the lungs are kept in physiological circuitry and are continuously ventilated and perfused until the damage is recovered and the lungs are healthy enough to be transplanted. .
Some key factors contributing to the growth of the Global Pharmacy and Healthcare Market Growth
unprecedented global pharmacy and healthcare industry revenue is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases around the world, increasing geriatric population, growing consumer awareness of health and well-being, and the growing demand for more advanced health services. Growing demand for cutting-edge drugs and therapies, increasing availability of next-generation diagnostic and treatment options – especially in developing countries like India and China – increasing R&D activities and clinical trials in the sectors pharmaceutical and biotechnology, increased public and private investment in health research projects and the
Key Players of Global Organ Perfusion Systems Market:
Getinge AB (Sweden), Medtronic plc (Ireland), LivaNova PLC (UK), Terumo Corporation (Japan) and XENIOS AG (Germany), Lifeline Scientific, Inc. (USA), XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden), Repligen corporation and OrganOx.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on the global healthcare industry, with an increase in COVID-19 cases worldwide, a substantial increase in hospital admission and readmission rates, and demand growing number of telehealth and telemedicine services for remote patient monitoring. Additionally, the increasing focus on the development of rapid COVID-19 diagnostics such as RT-PCR test kits, increased government funding for vaccine development, stringent regulatory standards and protocols for COVID-19 safety and increased sales of COVID-19 safety equipment, such as N-95 masks, face shields, PPE kits and hand sanitizers,
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/organ-perfusion-system-market
Organ Perfusion Systems Market Segmentation:
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Perfusion Bioreactor Infusion Systems
- Microfluidic Systems
- pressure infusion
Organ Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Heart
- Lung
- Liver
- Kidneys
- Others
Technique Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Hypothermic
- normothermic
Component Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Infusion Pumps
- Oxygenators
- lung heart machines
- Monitoring systems
- Cannulas
- Others
End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Hospital
- Clinical
- Ambulatory surgical centers
- Others
Global Organ Perfusion Systems Market Report: Regional Segmentation
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- Italy
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest LATAM
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- EA
- South Africa
- Rest MEA
Download Summary @ https https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2232
Global Organ Perfusion System Market: Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Methodology and sources
1.1. Market definition
1.2. Search scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary sources
1.4.2. Secondary sources
1.4.3. Paid sources
1.5. Market valuation technique
Chapter 2. Summary
Chapter 3. Key Information
Chapter 4. Global Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Market Segmentation
4.1. Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the global pharmaceutical and healthcare market
4.2. Industry outlook
4.2.1. Analysis of market indicators
4.2.2. Market Driver Analysis
4.2.3. Analysis of market constraints
4.3. Technology Previews
4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5. Regulatory framework
4.6. Analysis of price development
4.7.space
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting firm that provides syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services. Our solutions are uniquely focused on your goal to locate, target and analyze changes in consumer behavior across demographics, across industries, and help customers make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence research ensuring relevant and factual research across multiple sectors including healthcare, touchpoints, chemicals, commodities and energy. We are constantly updating our search offerings to ensure that our clients are aware of the latest trends existing in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from a variety of areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a workable solution to any research problem gives our clients the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact us:
John W.
Responsible for
business development reports and data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct line: +1-212-710-1370
Email: sales@reportsanddata.com