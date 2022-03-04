Taille du marché du revêtement de sol industriel, lancement de produit, grandes entreprises, analyse des revenus, jusqu’en 2027

industrial _solto reach $9.70 billion by 2027, according to a new report from Reports and Data. The industrial flooring market is mainly driven by the manufacturing industry. Construction activities by developing economies across the globe will further drive the market growth. Rising awareness of flooring due to its dust-proof, durable, abrasion-resistant and waterproof features is encouraging the market demand. Emerging end-use industries driving the expansion of factories and manufacturing facilities further drive the growth of the market. Accelerated industrialization, the growing trend towards durable yet aesthetic floors in manufacturing plants,

Market overview:

The chemicals and materials industry produces a wide variety of products that are consumed by people around the world on a daily basis. While several products, namely detergents, perfumes, soaps and others are purchased directly by consumers, the others are used as ingredients to manufacture many products. For example, in Europe, nearly 70% of chemicals produced are used to make other products. The industry uses a wide range of raw materials ranging from oil, minerals, air and others. With increasing competition between industry players, innovation remains essential to discover new ways to meet the needs of sophisticated, demanding and environmentally conscious consumers.

Competitiveness within the chemical industry and among chemical products, the chemical industry spends large sums on research, especially in highly industrialized countries, which will favor the size of the market in the years to come.

Competitive landscape:

Industry players in the industrial flooring market are adopting the shipping integration strategy to meet the growing product demand and to improve their footprint in the global market.

This market report provides details about recent new developments, import-export analysis, trade regulations, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, opportunity analysis in terms of of emerging revenue pockets, the impact of domestic and localized market players, changes in the market, trends, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growth, niches and application dominance, endorsements of products, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. The report offers an overview of the key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information on opportunities for

Key companies operating in the market profiled in the report include:

Axalta, PPG Industries, Kansai Paints, BASF, Sherwin-Williams, Akzo Nobel, 3M, Nora System, Florock Polymer, Roto Polymers, Tambour and Maris Polymers

Industrial Flooring Market Segmentation:

The report segments the industrial flooring markets on the basis of product type, end-use industry, technology, and region.

Materials Outlook (Volume, Kilotons and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Epoxy

polyaspartic

Others

Component Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

A component

Two components

Three components

Four -Component

Five-Component

Outlook App (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Manufacturing

Food processing

Aviation and Transportation

Science and technology

Others

Thank you for reading our report. To learn more about the personalization feature, please contact us and our team will ensure that the report is personalized to your needs.

Explore leading analysis of reports and data from the global materials and chemicals industry :

Trona market size

About

