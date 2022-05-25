Taille du marché du rapport sur le marché des resurfaceurs de béton par acteurs clés, types, applications, pays, prévisions d’ici 2028

Le marché en pleine révolution exige les meilleures solutions commerciales et commerciales pour prospérer sur le marché. Un rapport d’étude de marché influent sur les resurfaceurs de béton contient des données complètes sur la définition du marché, les classifications, les applications, les engagements, les moteurs du marché et les contraintes du marché de l’industrie des études de marché sur les ponts de données, qui sont toutes dérivées de l’analyse SWOT. La définition du marché couverte par ce rapport de classe mondiale donne la portée d’un produit particulier en ce qui concerne les facteurs moteurs et les contraintes du marché. Les sources de données et d’informations mentionnées dans le rapport cohérent sur le marché des resurfaceurs de béton sont très fiables et comprennent des sites Web, des rapports annuels des sociétés, des revues et des fusions qui sont vérifiés et validés par les experts du marché.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the concrete resurfacer market will witness a CAGR of 5.00% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Increasing demand and requirement for non- corrosive substances, growing use of concrete resurfacer for a wide range of end use application such as sidewalks, driveways, floors, pool decks, patios, curbs, concrete floors, parking decks, and other applications and surge in industrialization, especially in the developing countries are the major factors attributable to the growth of the concrete resurfacer market. This means that, the concrete resurfacer market value, which was USD 3,650.00 million in 2020, will rocket up to USD 5,392.71 million by 2028.

Top Players Analysed in the Report are:

The major players covered in the concrete resurfacer market report are Elite Crete India., H.B. Fuller Company., The QUIKRETE Companies., Cemix Products Limited, Flowcrete Group Ltd., TCC Materials, Versatile Building Products, Tennant Coatings, Dunlop, Oldcastle APG, Pioneering Cement Technologies, Henry Company., CTS Cement Manufacturing Corporation., Sika AG, BASF SE, DuPont., LANXESS, Huntsman International LLC. among other domestic and global players.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type (Inorganic, Organic, Organic Modification, Fibre Reinforced and Others), Application (Sidewalks, Driveways, Floors, Pool Decks, Patios, Curbs, Concrete Floors, Parking Decks and Other Applications)

