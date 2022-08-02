Taille du marché du paysage des paiements, acteurs clés du marché, SWOT, analyse de la croissance des revenus, 2022-2030

Rapid growth of e-commerce industry and adoption of integrated payment systems are key factors driving the market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 88.05 billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.0% Market Trend – Proliferation of smartphones enabling growth of m-commerce

The size of the global payments landscape marketis expected to reach USD 311.19 billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 15.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report from Reports and Data. The growing use of smartphones, especially in developing countries, is a key factor that is expected to drive the market revenue growth. The increasing use of technology for payments is the latest trend seen in this market, and the increasingly tech-savvy new generation are using smartphones for various purposes, such as paying bills, shopping online and even for peer-to-peer payments. Additionally, cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoins and digital wallets, including GooglePay and Paytm, are increasingly being promoted. The rise of e-commerce and the

However, the absence of global standards for cross-border payments is a key factor that could hamper the market revenue growth to some extent. The development of cross-border payments has been relatively slow, mainly due to exchange rate differences. Rising instances of cyberattacks on digital payment platforms are also expected to restrain the market revenue growth as the threat of cyberattacks prevents many potential users from utilizing digital payments. The rapid shift to digitization has created opportunities for potential cybercriminals and increased the risks of cyberattacks. Platforms deploying technologies, such as digital payment platforms,

Get Sample Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3305

Some major companies profiled in the global market report include Mastercard, Novatti Group Ltd., PayPal Payments Pvt. Ltd., Säästöpankkiliitto, American Express Company/American Express Banking Corp., Danske Bank, Diners Club International Ltd., Visa, Stripe, Inc. and FIS.

Some highlights of the report

The e-Wallet segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate over the forecast period. e-Wallet is a secure virtual vault of an individual’s money and is used to transfer money and perform other transactions virtually. The demand for e-wallets has increased in various verticals, such as e-commerce, telecommunications, media and entertainment, and travel and tourism.

The online payments segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increase in the number of people opting for this payment method. The integration of technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), should improve the security of online payment platforms, which should increase consumer confidence in this payment method.

The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) segment is expected to account for the largest share of revenue during the forecast period. The increasing adoption and improvement of payment gateways is expected to expand offerings and enable the provision of more seamless services to customers, which is expected to drive revenue growth for this segment.

The market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the global payments landscape market in 2021, which can be attributed to the rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry in the countries in the region. Another factor supporting the market revenue growth in the region is the presence of prominent players, such as Mastercard, FIS, and American Express, among others.

On April 7, 2022, Latin American FinTech payments specialist PayRetailers announced that it had acquired online payment platforms Paygol and Pago Digital. This move will help bring together the fragmented e-commerce sector in Latin America.

On April 6, 2022, GreenBox, an emerging and rapidly growing FinTech company, announced that it had completed the acquisition of Transact Europe Holdings for approximately $28 million.

On March 14, 2022, Cashfree Payments, located in Bangalore, India, announced the launch of softPOS, an application through which businesses can generate UPI QR codes, create payment links and enable card payments via Near Field Communications (NFC). Pay.

To understand how our Payments Landscape Market report can make a difference to your business strategy:- https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/3305

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global payments landscape market on the basis of payment methods, payment mode, vertical, and region:

Payment Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cash

Credit card

Debit cards

Payment

Electronic wallets

Cryptocurrency

Others

Payment Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Online payments

Offline payments

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Banking, financial services and insurance

Retail and e-commerce

Health care

travel and hospitality

Logistic transport

Media and entertainment

Other verticals

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the market size and growth rate during the forecast year? What are the key factors driving the global payments landscape market? What are the risks and challenges facing the market? Who are the key players in the Global Payments Landscape Market? What are the trending factors influencing market share? What are the main results of Porter’s five forces model? Quelles sont les opportunités mondiales pour développer le marché mondial du paysage des paiements?

Demander une personnalisation sur le rapport @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3305

Table des matières:

Aperçu du marché du paysage mondial des paiements

Impact économique sur l’industrie

Concurrence sur le marché par les fabricants

Production, revenus (valeur) par région

Analyse des facteurs d’effet de marché

Chaîne industrielle, stratégie d’approvisionnement et acheteurs en aval

Approvisionnement (production), consommation, exportation, importation par régions

Production, revenus (valeur), tendance des prix par type

Prévisions du marché du paysage mondial des paiements

Analyse du marché du paysage mondial des paiements par application

Analyse des coûts de fabrication

Analyse de la stratégie marketing, Distributeurs/Traders

À propos de nous:

Reports and Data est une société d’études de marché et de conseil qui fournit des rapports de recherche syndiqués, des rapports de recherche personnalisés et des services de conseil. Nos solutions se concentrent uniquement sur votre objectif de localiser, cibler et analyser les changements de comportement des consommateurs à travers les données démographiques, à travers les industries et aider les clients à prendre une décision commerciale plus intelligente. Nous proposons des études d’intelligence de marché garantissant des recherches pertinentes et factuelles dans de multiples secteurs, notamment la santé, la technologie, les produits chimiques, l’énergie et l’énergie. Nous mettons constamment à jour nos offres de recherche pour nous assurer que nos clients sont au courant des dernières tendances existantes sur le marché.

Contact us: