Taille du marché du cannabis médical 2022, tendances mondiales, demande de l’industrie, part, tendance, nouvelles de l’industrie et Tilray, Elixinol Global Limited, Marijuana médicale, Extractas

Le rapport intitulé Global Medical Cannabis Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 présente une estimation de la taille passée, actuelle et projetée du marché. Le rapport contient une analyse actuelle et future du marché en évaluant les principales applications, avantages, tendances et défis. Le rapport propose une analyse approfondie de la taille, de la croissance et de la part du marché mondial du cannabis médical ainsi qu'une analyse approfondie des segments du marché et de divers acteurs de premier plan sur le marché avec un scénario concurrentiel. Le rapport couvre les perspectives industrielles, les méthodes actuelles, les revenus et les dernières tendances du marché de 2021 à 2028.

Le marché du cannabis médical devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît à un TCAC de 25,16 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029 et devrait atteindre 67 354,01 millions USD. d’ici 2029. L’augmentation de l’usage médical et de la légalisation du cannabis agit comme un moteur pour le marché du cannabis médical.

Scénario de marché du cannabis médical

Medical cannabis market is growing due to increased usage of cannabis seeds in cosmetic products. However, complex regulatory structure for usage of cannabis acts as a restraint for its growth in the market.

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for medical cannabis in North America region has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Market leader is MediPharm Labs Inc. which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 17.56% in the North American region.

Global Medical Cannabis Market research report provides the latest manufacturing data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity. The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, investigation and discussion of significant industry trends, market volume, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Medical Cannabis Market are shown below:

By Product (Oil, Dried Medical Cannabis, Medical Cannabis Capsules, Vape Pen, Whole Flower, Creams & Moisturizer, Ground Flower, Patch, Mask & Serum, Cleanser, Others)

By Source (Natural, Synthetic), Species (Sativa, Hybrid, Cannabis Indica)

By Derivatives (Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol, Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabinol, Others)

By Application (Pain Management, Anxiety, Muscle Spasms, Nausea, Appetite Loss, Cancer, Arthritis, Alzheimer’s Disease, Epilepsy, Depression and Sleep Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, Autism, Mental Health Conditions, Elevate Mood, Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral Solutions and Capsules, Smoking, Topicals, Vaporizers, Others)

By End User (Homecare Settings, Hospital and Rehab Centers, Pharmaceutical Industry, Research and Development Centers, Others)

By Distribution Channel (B2C, B2B)

COMPANIES MENTIONED INCLUDE:

Tilray

Elixinol Global Limited

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Extractas

Peace Naturals Project Inc.

BOL Pharma

PharmaHemp, Kiehl’s (A Subsidiary of L’OREAL)

Vermont Hemp Health

Discover Health LLC

ENDOCA

Pacific roots

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

Aurora Cannabis

GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

Harmony

Pure Ratios

No. of Medical Cannabis Market Report Pages: 350

No of Tables: 220

No of Figures: 60

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Medical Cannabis Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

The Global Medical Cannabis market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Medical Cannabis market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Scopes of the Global Medical Cannabis Market

Global medical cannabis market is segmented on the basis of countries into the UU.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into oil, medical cannabis capsules, patch, whole flower, ground flower, vape pen, dried medical cannabis, creams & moisturizer, mask & serum, cleanser and others.

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into synthetic and natural. On the basis of species, the market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid.

On the basis of derivatives, the market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabinol, cannabigerol (CBG) and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Alzheimer’s disease, appetite loss, cancer, epilepsy, autism, mental health conditions, multiple sclerosis, pain management, nausea, muscle spasms, arthritis, elevate mood, depression and sleep disorders, anxiety and others.

On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers, homecare settings, hospital and rehab centers and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into B2B and B2C

Historical year – 2010-2018; Base year – 2019; Forecast period- 2022 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

The countries covered in the Medical Cannabis market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapitre 2 : Résumé analytique

Tendances commerciales

Tendances régionales

Tendances produits

Tendances d’utilisation finale

Chapitre 3 : Aperçu de l’industrie du cannabis médical

Segmentation de l’industrie

Paysage de l’industrie

Matrice des fournisseurs

Paysage technologique et d’innovation

Chapitre 4 : Marché du cannabis médical, par région

Chapitre 5 : Profil de l’entreprise

Aperçu de l’entreprise

Données financières

Paysage de produit

Perspectives stratégiques

Analyse SWOT

Merci d’avoir lu cet article, vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.