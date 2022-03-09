Taille du marché des thérapeutiques contre le cancer du poumon, part 2021 Tendances mondiales de l’industrie, moteurs de croissance, demandes, opportunités commerciales -ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

Le rapport de recherche sur le marché des thérapies contre le cancer du poumon 2021 fournit une analyse détaillée de la taille du marché mondial, de la taille du marché au niveau régional et national, de la croissance du marché de segmentation, de la part de marché, du paysage concurrentiel, de l’analyse des ventes, de l’impact des acteurs nationaux et mondiaux du marché des thérapies contre le cancer du poumon, de la valeur optimisation de la chaîne, réglementations commerciales, développements récents, analyse des opportunités, analyse stratégique de la croissance du marché, lancements de produits, expansion du marché régional et innovations technologiques.

Le marché Thérapeutique du cancer du poumon a été segmenté en régions clés du monde et propose une analyse du taux de croissance, de la part de marché, de la taille du marché, des tendances actuelles et émergentes, du ratio de production et de consommation, de l’analyse de la chaîne industrielle, de la demande et de l’offre, de l’importation et de l’exportation, contribution aux revenus et présence d’acteurs clés dans chaque région. Une analyse du marché par pays est proposée dans le rapport pour mieux comprendre la propagation régionale et les progrès du marché Thérapeutique contre le cancer du poumon.

Le cancer du poumon est un type de cancer qui diminue l’efficacité des poumons à fournir de l’oxygène à la circulation sanguine. Il s’agit de l’une des formes les plus courantes de cancers qui est à l’origine des taux de mortalité les plus élevés. Le cancer du poumon peut être classé comme une croissance incontrôlée de cellules dans les poumons. La principale cause des cancers du poumon est la pipe, le tabagisme, le tabagisme et l’exposition à l’amiante. Près de 80,0 % environ du nombre total de cancers du poumon sont des cancers du poumon non à petites cellules. Ce type de cancer se distingue par sa taille telle qu’elle est vue au microscope. Les symptômes les plus courants du cancer du poumon sont la toux, la perte de poids, les douleurs thoraciques et l’essoufflement. Les cancers du poumon peuvent être traités par divers types de thérapies comme les vaccins, la radiothérapie, la chimiothérapie et les immunothérapies.

Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Research Report also provides the latest companies data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity. The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, investigation and discussion of significant industry trends, market volume, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players. Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Industry Market Research Report is providing exclusive vital statistics, information, data, trends and competitive landscape details.

According to this report Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market will rise from Covid-19 crisis at moderate growth rate during 2020 to 2027. Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market includes comprehensive information derived from depth study on Lung Cancer Therapeutics Industry historical and forecast market data. Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size to Expand moderately as the new developments in Lung Cancer Therapeutics and Impact of COVID19 over the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market report provides depth analysis of the market impact and new opportunities created by the COVID19/CORONA Virus pandemic. Report covers Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market report is helpful for strategists, marketers and senior management, And Key Players in Lung Cancer Therapeutics Industry.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market are shown below:

By Cancer Type (Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Metastatic Lung Cancer, Pulmonary Neuroendocrine Tumors, Mediastinal Tumors, Mesothelioma, Chest Wall Tumors)

By Molecule Type (Small Molecules, Biologics)

By Drug Class (Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites, EGFR Inhibitors, Mitotic Inhibitors, Multikinase Inhibitors, Others)

By Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Others)

By Therapy Type (Single Drug Therapy, Combination Therapy), End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Speciality Clinics, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online, Others)

Scope of Report:

The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. This report will help you to establish a landscape of industrial development and characteristics of the Lung Cancer Therapeutics market. The Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.

Segmentation: Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

Global lung cancer therapeutics market is segmented into seven notable segments which are cancer type, molecule type, drug class, treatment type, therapy type, end user, distribution channel.

On the basis of cancer type, the market is segmented into non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic lung cancer, mesothelioma, chest wall tumors, pulmonary neuroendocrine tumors, mediastinal tumors

In March 2019, FDA approved the Roche’s Tecentriq in combination with the chemotherapy for initially treating adults with an extensive stage of small cell lung cancer. This would help company to enhance its customer base.

On the basis of molecule type, the market is segmented into small molecules, biologics.

In January 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb is entered into an agreement to acquire Celgene (U.S.). With this acquisition Bristol-Myers Squibb is able to create a premier innovative biopharma company which will increase the company’s product line for the lung cancer therapeutics market.

On the drug class, the market is segmented into alkylating agents, antimetabolites, mitotic inhibitors, multikinase inhibitors, EGFR inhibitors, others.

In October 2018, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Compugen (Canada) has entered into a clinical collaboration for the evaluation of therapeutic regimen in advanced solid tumour. This will help the company to strengthen their market presence.

On the basis of treatment type, the market is segmented into radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and other drugs.

In July 2017, AstraZeneca and MedImmune, which is its global biologics R&D arm announced that the FDA granted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the Imfinzi (durvalumab) for treating patients with locally advanced and unresectable NSCLC, whose disease did not progressed after the platinum based chemoradiation therapy. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market provides the Information covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

This Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Lung Cancer Therapeutics?

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology?

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market?

What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market?

What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Lung Cancer Therapeutics Industry?

What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise?

What’s Market Analysis of Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value?

What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption?

What about Import and Export?

What Is Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Lung Cancer Therapeutics Industry?

What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results?

What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market?

What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Lung Cancer Therapeutics Industry?

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Lung Cancer Therapeutics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Lung Cancer Therapeutics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2010-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Lung Cancer Therapeutics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2027).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.