Taille du marché des tests génétiques prénataux, part, croissance potentielle 2022, demande et analyse des acteurs clés, plans et stratégies de développement commercial – Prévisions de recherche mondiales jusqu’en 2029

Le dernier marché des tests génétiques prénataux Le rapport 2022 prend en compte la taille de l’industrie, le segment d’application, le type, les perspectives régionales, la demande du marché, les dernières tendances, ainsi que la part de marché des tests génétiques prénatals et les revenus des fabricants, les principaux profils d’entreprise et les prévisions du potentiel de croissance future de 2022 à 2029. Le document Testing Market prévoit la taille de l’industrie des tests génétiques prénataux avec des informations sur les revenus des principaux fournisseurs, le développement de l’industrie en amont et en aval, les progrès de l’industrie, les entreprises clés, ainsi que le type de segment et l’application du marché. Les paramètres de marché ciblés ici incluent, mais sans s’y limiter, les dernières tendances, la segmentation du marché, les nouvelles entrées sur le marché, les prévisions de l’industrie, l’analyse du marché cible, les orientations futures, l’identification des opportunités, l’analyse stratégique, les idées et l’innovation.

The Prenatal Genetic Testing Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 13.35% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The growing of the incidences of genetic diseases will help in escalating the growth of the prenatal genetic testing services market.

Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Scenario

Prenatal genetic testing helps detect genetic difficulties or abnormalities before childbirth or during pregnancy term. A prenatal genetic test is done to identify birth defects, which are regarding to syndromes or genetic disorders. The possibility of having a birth defect or genetic disorder is expected to be due to a history of hereditary disorders running in the parents’ or family’s history. High risk of chromosomal malformations with rising maternal age, increasing preference for non-invasive methods over invasive methods, enhancing compensation scenario for NIPT, programs concentrating on increasing the understanding of NIPT.

Increasing prevalence of genetic diseases such as Down syndrome, Edward syndrome, and Patau syndrome, genetic testing, increasing demand for prenatal genetic testing for identifying genetic abnormalities and determining the sex of foetus before 8 to 11 months gestation are the factors expected to boost the growth prenatal genetic testing market in the region. However, the acquisition of small market applicants by leading players and high initial capital investments and strict government guidelines for prenatal genetic tests are to further extend profitable opportunities.

Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Industry Key Segmentation

By Technology {Diagnostics Methods (PCR, Acgh, FISH), Screening Methods (Non-Invasive Prenatal Tests, Maternal Serum Screening)}

By Screening Techniques (Carrier Screening, Sequential Screening, And Maternal Serum Quad Screening)

By Diseases (Alzheimer’s Disease, Cancer, Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Thalassemia, Huntington’s Disease, Rare Diseases, Other Diseases)

By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers), Product (Products, Consumables, Assay Kits And Reagents, Disposables, Instruments, NGS Systems, PCR Instruments, Microarrays, Ultrasound Devices, Other Instruments, Services)

List of Companies Profiled in the Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Agilent Technologies Inc

Illumina, Inc

Natera Inc

Abbott

Cepheid

ELITech Group

Autogenomics, Sequenom

GeneDx

23andMe, Inc

….

Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Scope and Market Size

The prenatal genetic testing market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, screening techniques, diseases and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on the product, the prenatal genetic testing market is segmented into products, consumables, assay kits and reagents, disposables, instruments, NGS systems, PCR instruments, microarrays, ultrasound devices, other instruments, services.

Based on the technology, the prenatal genetic testing market is segmented into diagnostics methods, screening methods. Diagnostics methods are further sub segmented into PCR, aCGH, FISH. Screening methods is further sub segmented into non-invasive prenatal tests, maternal serum screening.

Based on the screening techniques, the prenatal genetic testing market is segmented into carrier screening, sequential screening, and maternal serum quad screening.

Based on the diseases, the prenatal genetic testing market is segmented into Alzheimer ‘s disease, cancer, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, duchenne muscular dystrophy, thalassemia, huntington’s disease, rare diseases, other diseases.

Based on the end user, the prenatal genetic testing market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers.

Enfin, le marché des tests génétiques prénataux est une source précieuse de conseils pour les particuliers et les entreprises dans le cadre de la décision.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.