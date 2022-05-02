Taille du marché des technologies d’administration de médicaments 2022-Industrie Développements et prévisions des perspectives de l’industrie 2022-Industrie 2029

Marché des technologies d’administration de médicaments 2021 Le rapport sur l’industrie mondiale doit fournir une analyse détaillée de la structure du marché ainsi que des prévisions des différents segments et sous-segments. Ce rapport fournira également des informations sur les facteurs affectant la croissance du marché. Il aide à analyser le marché de la technologie d’administration de médicaments en fonction de divers facteurs – analyse des prix, analyse de la chaîne d’approvisionnement, analyse de la force Porte Five, etc. Ce rapport donne également des informations sur le profil des acteurs clés du marché, en analysant de manière approfondie leurs paysage concurrentiel du marché. Il fournit une analyse approfondie de la situation et des prévisions du marché des technologies de distribution de médicaments entre la Chine et les principales régions, à savoir les États-Unis, l’Europe, la Chine, le Japon, l’Asie du Sud-Est, l’Inde et le reste du monde. La croissance du marché des technologies d’administration de médicaments a été principalement tirée par l’augmentation de la R& Le dernier scénario COVID et le ralentissement économique ont complètement changé la dynamique du marché.

Le marché des technologies d’ administration de médicaments devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyse le marché pour représenter 8326,45 milliards USD d’ici 2029, avec un TCAC de 7,65 % au cours de la période de prévision susmentionnée. La demande croissante d’une technique d’administration efficace des produits biopharmaceutiques et l’amélioration de la capacité et de la sécurité du médicament en contrôlant la libération du médicament dans le corps sont les facteurs qui influencent la croissance du marché.

An international Drug Delivery Technology business report explains market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements in the market. The industry report makes available an in depth description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. This wide ranging report is the best overview about global industry perspective, comprehensive analysis, size, share, growth, segment, trends and forecast. The winning Drug Delivery Technology report includes estimations of all the market drivers and market restraints which are mainly obtained from SWOT analysis while also providing the CAGR projections for the historic year 2019, base year 2022, and forecast period 2022-2029.

Global Drug Delivery Technology Market Scenario

The growing cases and prevalence of chronic diseases globally is likely to accelerate the growth of drug delivery technology market in the forecast period of 2022-2029. On the other hand, launch of advanced new products and advancement in technologies will further boost various opportunities in the growth of the drug delivery technology market in the above mentioned forecast period.

The side effect of drugs and recalling of products is likely to hamper the growth of the drug delivery technology market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Scope of the Report

By Route of Administration (Oral Drug Delivery, Pulmonary Drug Delivery, Injectable Drug Delivery, Ocular Drug Delivery, Nasal Drug Delivery, Topical Drug Delivery, Implantable Drug Delivery, Transmucosal Drug Delivery)

By Facility of Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers/Clinics, Home Care Settings, Diagnostic Centers, Others)

Some of The Key Players Covered in the Drug Delivery Technology Market:

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck Sharp and Dohme Corp.

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc

Novartis AG

3M

BD

GSK

…..

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Drug Delivery Technology market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Drug Delivery Technology market.

Regions and Country Level Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Drug Delivery Technology markets such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2028, by countries (regions), by Type, and by Application, as well as by players for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Global Drug Delivery Technology Market Scope and Market Size

Drug delivery technology market is segmented on the basis of route of administration and facility of use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into oral drug delivery, pulmonary drug delivery, injectable drug delivery, ocular drug delivery, nasal drug delivery, topical drug delivery implantable drug delivery and transmucosal drug delivery.

The oral drug delivery is sub-segmented into solid oral drugs, liquid oral drugs and semi-solid oral drugs. The solid oral drugs are sub segmented into tablets, capsules, powders and pills. The liquid oral drugs are sub segmented into solutions and syrups. The semi-solid oral drugs are further sub segmented into gels, emulsions and elixirs.

The pulmonary drug delivery is sub-segmented into formulations and devices. The devices are further sub segmented into metered dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers and nebulizers. The nebulizers are sub segmented into jet nebulizers, ultrasonic nebulizers and soft mist nebulizers.

The injectable drug delivery is sub-segmented into devices, self-injection devices and other injector devices. The conventional injection devices are sub segmented into material, glass, plastic, product and usability. The product is segmented into fillable syringes and prefilled syringes. The usability is segmented into reusable syringes and disposable syringes. The self-injection devices are sub segmented into needle-free injectors, autoinjectors, pen injectors and wearable injectors. The formulations are divided into conventional drug delivery, novel drug delivery formulations and long-acting injection formulations.

The ocular drug delivery is sub-segmented into formulations and ocular devices. The formulations are further sub divided into liquid formulations and semi-solid formulations. The liquid formulations are divided into eye drops and liquid sprays. The semi-solid formulations consist of gels and eye ointments. The ocular devices consist of drug-coated contact lenses and ocular inserts.

The nasal drug delivery is sub-segmented into nasal drops, nasal sprays, nasal powders and nasal gels. Under topical drug delivery it is segmented into formulations and devices (transdermal drug delivery). The formulations liquid is sub- segmented into topical drug delivery, semi-solid topical drug delivery and solid topical drug delivery. The liquid topical drug delivery is again sub segmented into solutions and suspensions. The semi-solid topical drug delivery is sub-segmented into creams, gels, ointments, pastes and lotions. The solid topical drug delivery is segmented into suppositories and powders. The devices are sub-segmented into transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

Implantable drug delivery is sub-segmented into active implantable drug delivery and passive implantable drug delivery. The transmucosal drug delivery is sub-segmented into oral transmucosal drug delivery and other transmucosal drug delivery. The oral transmucosal drug delivery is further sub-segmented into buccal drug delivery and sublingual drug delivery whereas the other transmucosal drug delivery is further sub-segmented into rectal transmucosal drug delivery and vaginal transmucosal drug delivery.

