Taille du marché des systèmes d’information de laboratoire (SIL) 2022-part de l’industrie, croissance, opportunités et défis 2028.

DBMR a ajouté un nouveau document de publication de recherche intitulé Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market2022 Taille, part, croissance Tendances de l’industrie et prévisions jusqu’en 2028 qui comprend une étude détaillée du marché couvrant ses prévisions futures pour l’année écoulée comme référence pour la période entre 2022 et 2028 comme période de prévision. Le rapport décompose les principaux segments d’activité et met en évidence des zones géographiques plus larges. Le rapport établit un équilibre parfait entre les informations qualitatives et quantitatives du marché Systèmes d’information de laboratoire (SIL). Le rapport se concentre sur différentes catégories qui définissent ce marché avec une approche approfondie en s’adressant à la base de consommateurs, aux chercheurs et aux experts du marché comme les parties prenantes. Ce rapport met en évidence la dynamique du marché clé de l’industrie des systèmes d’information de laboratoire (LIS) et couvre les données historiques, les tendances actuelles du marché, l’environnement, l’innovation technologique,

Le marché des systèmes d’information de laboratoire (SIL) devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 9,85 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Le besoin des systèmes de surveillance des soins de santé développés contribuera à accélérer la croissance du marché des services de tests analytiques des soins de santé.

Le rapport sur le marché des systèmes d’information de laboratoire (LIS) englobe l’idée générale du marché mondial des systèmes d’information de laboratoire (LIS), y compris la définition, les classifications et les applications. En outre, cela inclut la compréhension globale de plusieurs facteurs tels que les moteurs, les contraintes et les principaux micro-marchés. Le rapport est une source étendue de faits et de chiffres répandus pour les stratèges commerciaux, car il offre des données historiques et futuristes telles que les données sur la demande et l’offre, les coûts, les revenus, les bénéfices, la valeur de la chaîne d’approvisionnement, etc. En outre, il comporte les principales caractéristiques du marché, notamment la production, les revenus, le prix, la capacité, la marge brute, la part de marché, la consommation, le taux brut, le taux de production, la demande / l’offre, le coût, le taux d’utilisation des capacités, les exportations / importations et le TCAC (annuel composé). Taux de croissance).

Scénario de marché des systèmes d’information de laboratoire (LIS)

Le LIS joue un rôle important dans la création d’informations efficaces et précises, qui aident aux décisions cliniques.

Le marché des systèmes d’information de laboratoire (LIS) est en plein essor, en raison du besoin croissant pour les systèmes de surveillance des soins de santé développés, de l’amélioration de l’efficacité des laboratoires et du classement des hôpitaux et des laboratoires pour les systèmes d’information. Divers facteurs soutenant par exemple les dépenses considérables des sociétés d’informatique de santé et la vague du nombre d’hôpitaux voyant l’importance des systèmes d’information de laboratoire (LIS), contribuant désormais à la croissance du marché des systèmes d’information de laboratoire (LIS) au cours des années de prévision .

Additionally, the growing of the incidences of the chronic diseases, the growing demand for the laboratory computerization, the advancement of the integrated laboratory information systems, the demand to observe with administrating necessities and the growing acceptance of laboratory information systems (LIS) to increase lab effectiveness are the factors expected to further cushion the growth of the laboratory information systems (LIS) market in the forecast period. However, the high maintenance and service expenditure are the factors most likely to hamper the growth of the laboratory information systems (LIS) market over the forecast period.

Key Segmentation:

By Product (Standalone LIS and Integrated LIS)

By Delivery Mode (On-premises LIS, Web-based LIS, and cloud-Based LIS)

By Component (Services and Software)

By End User (Hospital Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office Laboratories)

Leading Players operating in the Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market are:

Cerner Corporation

Sunquest Information Systems, Inc

SSC Soft Computer

Compugroup Medical AG

McKesson Corporation

….

The Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market report also entails the vigorous evaluation about the growth plot and all opportunities &risk related to of global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market during the forecast period. In addition, the report comprises the key events and most recent innovations in the industry together with the prospective trends technological progresses within the global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market that can impact its expansion graph. Entailing the pivotal data on the market’s statistics and dynamics, the report will serve as a valued asset in term of decision-making and guidance for the businesses and companies already active within industry or looking forward to enter into it.

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Scope and Market Size

The laboratory information systems (LIS) market is segmented on the basis of product, delivery mode, component and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on the product, the laboratory information systems (LIS) market is segmented into standalone LIS and integrated LIS.

Based on the delivery mode, the laboratory information systems (LIS) market is segmented into on-premises LIS, web-based LIS, and cloud-based LIS.

Based on the component, the laboratory information systems (LIS) market is segmented into services and software.

On the basis of end users, the laboratory information systems (LIS) market is segmented into hospital laboratories, independent laboratories, and physician office laboratories.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In The Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Report:

North America ( United States)

Europe ( Germany, France, UK)

Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India)

Latin America ( Brazil)

The Middle East & Africa

Also, Research Report Examines:

Competitive companies and manufacturers in global market

By Product Type, Applications & Growth Factors

Industry Status and Outlook for Major Applications / End Users / Usage Area

