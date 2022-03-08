Taille du marché des sous-vêtements pour hommes, part, croissance, tendance actuelle, analyse concurrentielle et perspectives d’avenir

Avec un rapport complet sur les sous-vêtements pour hommes , les entreprises peuvent réfléchir à la manière dont le marché va agir au cours des années de prévision en obtenant des détails sur la définition du marché, les classifications, les applications et les engagements. Le rapport explique l’analyse du marché basée sur le niveau régional, local et mondial. Il analyse les facteurs clés qui conduisent à la croissance du marché ainsi que les contraintes de la croissance du marché. Ce rapport d’analyse de l’industrie parle du processus de fabrication, du type et des applications. Le rapport marketing de Sous-vêtements pour hommes effectue des évaluations des parts de marché pour les segments régionaux et nationaux.

Le rapport crédible sur le marché des sous-vêtements pour hommes est une source d’informations véridique qui offre une vue télescopique des tendances, des situations, des opportunités et du statut actuels du marché. Toutes les données et informations recueillies dans ce rapport à des fins de recherche et d’analyse sont représentées sous forme de graphiques, de tableaux ou de tableaux pour une compréhension sensible des utilisateurs. En outre, des échantillons de grande taille ont été utilisés pour la collecte de données dans ce rapport, ce qui répond aux besoins des petites, moyennes et grandes entreprises. Le document d’analyse du marché mondial des sous-vêtements pour hommes fonctionne sur tous les aspects du marché nécessaires pour créer le rapport d’étude de marché le plus fin et de premier ordre.

Le rapport sur le marché des sous-vêtements pour hommes présente les sociétés suivantes, notamment : – Vi-PVH Corp., HANESBRANDS INC., Jockey, RALPH LAUREN., Levi Strauss & Co., AEO Management Co., Naked Brand Group, PEI OPERATING, LLC. , HUGO BOSS, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., JACK & JONES, Calvin Klein., Xuba, Gen X, Groupe Benetton, Nike, Inc., Smartwool., Mack Weldon., Allbirds, Inc.

This report studies the global Men’s Underwear Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Men’s Underwear Market size (value & volume), revenue (Million USD), product price by manufacturers, type, application, and region. Men’s Underwear Market Report by Material, Application and Geography with Global Forecast to 2028 is an connoisseur and far-reaching research provide details related to world’s major provincial economic situations, Concentrating on the principle districts (North America, South America Europe, and Asia-Pacific) and the crucial nations (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and China).

By Category (Regular Brief, Boxer Brief, Boxer Shorts, Trunks, Thongs), Distribution Channel (Mass Merchant, Mono-brand Outlet, Pharmacy Store, Online Store, Others), Price Range (US$1-9, US$10-19, US$20-29, US$30 and above), Age Group (Age Group 15-25, Age Group 26-35, Age Group 36-45, Age Group 46-55, Age Group 56-65, Age Group 65+), Price (Premium, Mid, Low), Size (XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers :

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc)

Moyen-Orient et Afrique (Arabie saoudite, Émirats arabes unis, Israël, Égypte, Turquie, Nigéria, Afrique du Sud, reste de la MEA)

Table des matières –

Taille, statut et prévisions du marché mondial des sous-vêtements pour hommes 2027

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global Men’s Underwear Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Men’s Underwear by Countries

6 Europe Men’s Underwear by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Men’s Underwear by Countries

8 South America Men’s Underwear by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Men’s Underwear by Countries

10 Global Men’s Underwear Market Segment by Type

11 Global Men’s Underwear Market Segment by Application

12 Men’s Underwear Market Forecast

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

