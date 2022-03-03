Taille du marché des solutions de suivi et de traçabilité 2022-Développements des perspectives de l’industrie, part de l’industrie, tendances, demande, croissance et prévisions 2028

DBMR a ajouté un nouveau rapport intitulé Track and Trace Solutions Market avec des tableaux de données pour les années historiques et prévisionnelles représentées avec des discussions et des graphiques répartis sur des pages avec une analyse détaillée facile à comprendre. Le rapport sur le marché mondial des solutions de suivi et de traçabilité contient tous les profils d’entreprise des principaux acteurs et marques. Ce rapport joue un rôle très important pour assurer la croissance et le succès de l’entreprise sur ce marché concurrentiel pour l’industrie des solutions de suivi et de traçabilité. Le rapport Track and Trace Solutions est préparé en tenant compte des exigences du client en ce qui concerne le type de marché, la taille de l’organisation, l’accessibilité sur site et le type d’organisation des utilisateurs finaux, et la disponibilité au niveau mondial dans des zones telles que Nord Amérique, Amérique du Sud, Europe, Asie-Pacifique, Moyen-Orient et Afrique.

Le marché des solutions de suivi et de traçabilité devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 10,5% au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027 et devrait atteindre 5 692,30 USD millions d’ici 2027. Des lois strictes imposées sur la sérialisation et l’étiquetage ainsi que l’adoption croissante de solutions de suivi et de traçabilité par les sociétés pharmaceutiques, entre autres, sont les principaux moteurs qui ont propulsé la demande du marché des solutions de suivi et de traçabilité au cours de la période de prévision.

The first class Track and Trace Solutions business report has many strategies that mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market. This market study analyses the market status, size, demand, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. This gives more accurate understanding of the market landscape, issues that may affect the industry in the future, and how to best position specific brands. In this report, the base year for estimation is taken as 2021 whereas the historic year is 2019 which will tell how the Track and Trace Solutions Market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.

Track and Trace Solutions Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for track and trace solutions in North America region has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Market leader is SAP SE which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 10% to 15% globally. The company has gained outstanding sale through providing track and trace solutions.

In April 2020, SAP SE announced the use of its cloud-based Web application for the automation and speed up contact tracing of COVID-19 cases. This initiative taken by the company in the emergence of COVID-19 will enhance its product demand in the market.

Scope of the Report

By Product (Software Components, Hardware Components and Standalone Platform)

By Solution (Line & Site-Level Serialization, Cloud Enterprise-Level Traceability, Distribution and Warehouse Solution, Supply Chain Data-Sharing Network and Others)

By Application (Serialization, Printing, Labeling and Packaging Inspection, Aggregation, Tracking, Tracing, and Reporting), Technology (2D Barcodes, Radiofrequency Identification (RFID), and Linear/1D barcodes)

By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Consumer Packaged Goods, Luxury Goods, Food and Beverage, Medical Device Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Repackages, Cosmetics Companies, and Others),

By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales and Third Party Distributors)

The Global Track and Trace Solutions study includes data from 2021 to 2027 useful for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and anyone looking for market data in easily accessible document.

Track and Trace Solutions Market – Company Profiles

SAP SE

METTLER TOLEDO

Grant-Soft Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Arvato Systems

IBM Corporation

Axyway

TraceLink

Körber AG

Siemens

ANTARES VISION S.p.A.

…..

This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of Global Track and Trace Solutions Market for the period 2021 to 2027. The study is a professional and in-depth study with around – no. of tables which provides statistics of actual scenario of industry and acts as valuable guide to direction companies and individuals interested in the domain.

The study elaborates factors of Global Track and Trace Solutions market such as market opportunities, risk, benefit, opportunity loss and profit along with surveyed customer perspective with a view of Short vs. Long Term goals etc.

Track and Trace Solutions Market Scope and Market Size

The track and trace solutions market is segmented on the basis of product, solution, technology, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into software components, hardware components and standalone platform. In 2020, software components segment is dominating the track and trace solutions market due to the ease of installation with limited IT resources which has enabled the end users to realize the value of software as compared to traditional business processes.

On the basis of solution, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into line & site-level serialization, cloud enterprise-level traceability, distribution and warehouse solution, supply chain data-sharing network and others. In 2020, line & site-level serialization segment is dominating the track and trace solutions market due to the rising demand for standalone platforms to reduce the serialization implementation timeframe.

On the basis of application, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into serialization, printing,labeling and packaging inspection, aggregation, tracking, tracing, and reporting. In 2020, the serialization segment is dominating the track and trace solutions market as a the significant share of manufacturing companies are making efforts in order to reduce complexities, counterfeiting, and theft in addition to comply to regulations.

On the basis of technology, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into 2D barcodes, radiofrequency identification (RFID), and linear/1D barcodes. In 2020, 2D barcodes segment is dominating the track and trace solutions market due to their lower cost as compared to radiofrequency identification (RFID) technology.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

In conclusion, the Track and Trace Solutions Market report is a reliable source for accessing the research data that is projected to exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides information such as economic scenarios, benefits, limits, trends, market growth rates, and figures. SWOT analysis is also incorporated in the report along with speculation attainability investigation and venture return investigation.

Our Reports Will Help Clients Solve the Following Issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This will help our clients invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and Insights help our clients identify compatible business partners.

