Taille du marché des solutions de soins de santé ludifiés, croissance potentielle, part, demande et analyse des principaux acteurs – Microsoft, Nike, Ayogo Health Inc., Bunchball, EveryMove

Le rapport sur le marché des meilleures solutions de soins de santé gamifiés répertorie et étudie les principaux concurrents, ainsi que donne des informations avec une analyse stratégique de l’industrie des facteurs clés influençant la dynamique du marché. Ce rapport couvre une étude détaillée de la taille, de la croissance et de la part du marché des solutions de santé ludifiées, des tendances, de la consommation, des segments, de l’application et des prévisions 2028. De plus, il présente une analyse granulaire de la part de marché, de la segmentation, des prévisions de revenus et des régions géographiques du marché. Dans ce rapport, le marché est segmenté en fonction du type, de l’application, des utilisateurs finaux et de la région. En outre, chaque segment et sous-segment est étudié et analysé avec soin pour fournir une large analyse segmentaire du marché mondial des solutions de soins de santé gamifiés qui aide les clients à se concentrer sur les domaines à forte croissance du marché mondial.

Le marché des solutions de soins de santé gamifiés devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché devrait croître à un TCAC de 54,85 ​​% au cours de la période de prévision susmentionnée. Le niveau croissant d’urbanisation et de numérisation stimule le marché des solutions de soins de santé ludiques.

Scénario de marché des solutions de soins de santé gamifiées

Gamification is defined as a process in which gaming elements are used in non-gaming contexts to motivate and engage and people. It is a good way to make healthcare programs more easily accessible and motivational. Instant rewards, point system, positive review, real- time feedbacks among others are some of the features of the gamification. Moreover, these days they are extensively used in the industry like healthcare, military and school.

Increasing number of smartphone user worldwide is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also increasing adoption of digital tools by patients, increasing digitalization in healthcare, rising shift towards millennial that are conscious regarding personal health and significantly dependent on wearable devices for fitness tracking and rising research and development activities for the usage of better elements are the major factors among others driving the gamified healthcare solutions market. Moreover, rising product innovation and development of medical device industry and rising modernization in the healthcare industry will further create new opportunities for gamified healthcare solutions market in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.

Scope of the Report

By Treatment Type (Medication, Surgery, Therapy)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others)

By End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy)

Some of The Key Players Covered in the Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market:

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

Ayogo, Bunchball inc.

EveryMove, Inc.

Fitbit,Inc.

hubbub health inc

Jawbone

MANGO HEALTH

Microsoft

Nike, Inc.

Rally Health, Inc.

Reflexion Health

…..

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Gamified Healthcare Solutions market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Gamified Healthcare Solutions market.

Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market Scope and Market Size

Gamified healthcare solutions market is segmented on the basis of product, application and type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, gamified healthcare solutions market is segmented into enterprise based solutions and consumer based solutions.

Based on application, the gamified healthcare solutions market is segmented into fitness management, medical training, medication management and physical therapy.

The gamified healthcare solutions market is also segmented on the basis of type into casual games, serious games and exercise games.

Regions and Country Level Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Gamified Healthcare Solutions markets such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2028, by countries (regions), by Type, and by Application, as well as by players for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Points Covered in Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market Report:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions, Applications of Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Gamified Healthcare Solutions Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapitre 13, 14 et 15, pour décrire le canal de vente, les distributeurs, les commerçants, les revendeurs, les résultats et la conclusion de la recherche, l’annexe et la source de données.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.

