Taille du marché des solutions de santé ludifiées 2022-Domaines clés de l’industrie avec fabrication, taille, événement par pays et taux de progression 2028

Le marché des solutions de soins de santé gamifiés devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché devrait croître à un TCAC de 54,85 ​​% au cours de la période de prévision susmentionnée. Le niveau croissant d’urbanisation et de numérisation stimule le marché des solutions de soins de santé ludiques.

Global “Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Gamified Healthcare Solutions including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors. The Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions market SWOT is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Key Segmentation of Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market:

By Product (Enterprise Based Solutions, Consumer Based Solutions)

By Application (Fitness Management, Medical Training, Medication Management, Physical Therapy)

By Type (Casual Games, Serious Games, Exercise Games)

Top Key Players of Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market Report are

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

Ayogo, Bunchball inc.

EveryMove, Inc.

Fitbit,Inc.

hubbub health inc

Jawbone

MANGO HEALTH

Microsoft

Nike, Inc.

Rally Health, Inc.

Reflexion Health

SuperBetter, LLC.

….

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. The Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market Scenario

Gamification is defined as a process in which gaming elements are used in non-gaming contexts to motivate and engage and people. It is a good way to make healthcare programs more easily accessible and motivational. Instant rewards, point system, positive review, real- time feedbacks among others are some of the features of the gamification. Moreover, these days they are extensively used in the industry like healthcare, military and school.

Increasing number of smartphone user worldwide is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also increasing adoption of digital tools by patients, increasing digitalization in healthcare, rising shift towards millennial that are conscious regarding personal health and significantly dependent on wearable devices for fitness tracking and rising research and development activities for the usage of better elements are the major factors among others driving the gamified healthcare solutions market. Moreover, rising product innovation and development of medical device industry and rising modernization in the healthcare industry will further create new opportunities for gamified healthcare solutions market in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.

Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market Development in 2019

Medical Electronic Systems announced the launch of their YO Home Sperm test and YO SCORE feature in January 2019. This new test kit will allow the user to check the amount of motile sperm in the sample within the duration of 10 minutes and with YO SCORE one can easily track their sperm improvement rate. This is specially designed so that people can deal with the male infertility problems and can get required assistance on time.

Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market Scope and Market Size

Gamified healthcare solutions market is segmented on the basis of product, application and type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, gamified healthcare solutions market is segmented into enterprise based solutions and consumer based solutions.

Based on application, the gamified healthcare solutions market is segmented into fitness management, medical training, medication management and physical therapy.

The gamified healthcare solutions market is also segmented on the basis of type into casual games, serious games and exercise games.

Segments by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Gamified Healthcare Solutions market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Gamified Healthcare Solutions

Chapter 4: Presenting the Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapitre 5 : Affichage de la taille du marché par type, utilisateur final et région 2010-2019

Chapitre 6: Évaluation des principaux fabricants du marché Solutions de soins de santé gamifiés qui comprend son paysage concurrentiel, son analyse de groupe de pairs, sa matrice BCG et son profil d’entreprise

Chapitre 7: Évaluer le marché par segments, par pays et par fabricants avec partage des revenus et ventes par pays clés (2021-2027).

Chapitre 8 & 9 : Affichage de l’annexe, de la méthodologie et de la source de données

Enfin, Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market est une source précieuse de conseils pour les particuliers et les entreprises dans le cadre de la décision.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.