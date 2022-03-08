Taille du marché des solutions de gestion des soins, part des tendances mondiales de l’industrie en 2022, croissance, principaux acteurs clés et rapport de recherche sur les prévisions pour 2029

La dernière étude de marché sur les solutions de gestion des soins mondiaux ajoutée par DBMR offre des perspectives détaillées sur les produits et élabore une étude de marché jusqu’en 2029. Ce rapport de marché comprend des données historiques, les tendances actuelles du marché, l’environnement, l’innovation technologique, les technologies à venir et les progrès techniques dans l’industrie connexe. Le rapport Care Management Solutions identifie les besoins des consommateurs et souhaite les répondre de manière plus sincère, efficace et efficiente que la concurrence. En utilisant une analyse objective couverte dans ce rapport d’étude de marché, pour prendre des décisions, il devient facile de développer de meilleures stratégies commerciales, d’améliorer la réputation professionnelle dans le domaine et d’aider à renforcer la confiance des autres. Dans ce rapport d’analyse de l’industrie, le marché est segmenté en fonction principalement du type, de l’application et de la région.

Le marché des solutions de gestion des soins devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché devrait croître à un TCAC de 16,25 % au cours de la période de prévision susmentionnée. Multipliant les initiatives de promotion des soins de santé, il dynamise le marché des solutions de gestion des soins.

Scénario de marché des solutions de gestion des soins

The increasing incidence of target infectious diseases and genetic disorders is amongst the important factors intensifying the growth and demand of Care Management Solutions market. In addition, the high adoption of flow cytometry techniques in research and academia and growing outsourcing of sterilization services are also contributing to the growth in the global market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the declining costs of genome sequencing as well as rising use of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectroscopy are also enhancing the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections and rapid advancements in NGS platforms are also one of the significant factors fueling the growth of the Care Management Solutions market. Increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D will make sure high industry growth over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

By Component (Software, Services)

By Delivery mode (On-premise, Cloud-based, Web-based)

By Application (Disease Management, Case Management, Utilization Management, Other)

By End-User (Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Other)

Trends Impacting the Market

Some of The Key Players Covered in the Care Management Solutions Market:

ExlService Holdings, Inc

Affiliates

Casenet LLC

Medecision

ZeOmega

Cognizant

Cerner

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Care Management Solutions market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Care Management Solutions market.

Global Care Management Solutions Market Scope and Market Size

Care management solutions market is segmented on the basis of component, delivery mode, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of component, the care management solutions market is segmented into software and services.

Based on delivery mode, the care management solutions market is segmented into on-premise, cloud-based and web-based.

Based on application, the care management solutions market is segmented into disease management, case management, utilization management and other.

The care management solutions market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into healthcare payers, healthcare providers and other.

Regions and Country Level Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Care Management Solutions markets such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2028, by countries (regions), by Type, and by Application, as well as by players for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.