Taille du marché des solutions d’accès aux patients, l’industrie connaîtra une croissance exceptionnelle en 2022-Industrie-2028

DBMR analyse le marché des solutions d’accès aux patients pour représenter 1 315,46 millions USD d’ici 2027, avec un TCAC de 7,64 % au cours de la période de prévision susmentionnée. Le nombre croissant de cas de cancer du col de l’utérus contribuera à stimuler la croissance du marché du test HPV – test Pap.

Patient Access Solutions Market Overview

Patient access solutions consist of different software and services so that they can provide healthcare IT solutions to clinics, insurance payers, hospital, medical centres, hospitals and others. This is specially designed platform for physicians so that they can get better treatment options for the patients who are in critical conditions and are not able to get the treatment through commercial routes or any clinical trials. Thera are managed access programs which are specially designed so that they can help the healthcare professionals to get the education about the drugs so that they can use them properly and provide correct treatment to the patients. The patient access solution’s main function is to improve the patient experience, increase profitability and provide better treatment options to the patients. They are also used to manage medical requirements and denials, check the patient insurance coverage capability and others.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Patient Access Solutions Market are shown below:

By Services (Support & Maintenance, Implementation, Training & Education)

By Software (Eligibility Verification Software, Medical Necessity Management Software, Pre-certification & Authorization Software, Claims Denial & Appeal Management Software, Payment Estimation Software, Medical Claims Payment Processing Software, Other)

By Delivery Mode (Web & Cloud-Based Solutions, On-Premise Solutions)

By End User (Healthcare Providers, HCIT Outsourcing Companies, Others)

List of Companies Profiled in the Patient Access Solutions Market Report are:

McKesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Coperation

Cognizant

3M

Optum,Inc

The Advisory Board Company

Craneware, Inc

ZirMed Inc.

The SSI group

cirius group

AccuReg Software

Optum

Xerox Corporation

Manta

Epic Systems Corporation

Experian Information Solutions

……

Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Some of the major factors boosting this market growth are:

Increasing number of patients and successive growth in the demand for health insurance: Healthcare insurance is a kind of an insurance in which expenses on medical and surgical expenses spend on an insured individual is covered. The insured person is that individual who is the owner of some insurance policy or a person having any health insurance coverage. Increasing number of patients is the major factor due to which there is excess demand for health insurance. As we know that medical cost is increasing and sometimes it is difficult for people to arrange money for the treatments. The individual have to pay a premium amount of money every year for the health care

Rising importance of denials management: Medical billing denial is the rejection of an insurance company to pay for healthcare service which was obtained by an individual from a healthcare professional or caretaker. Denial of any medical bill can cause problem and can affect the organization’s cash flow, and their efficiency. So, there are denial management which is designed so that they can help the organizations to solve the problem associated with rejection and track the medical coding process and bills so that they can reduce future denials. So for the better management and proper cash flow there is increasing demand for denial management

Global Patient Access Solutions Market Scope and Market Size

Patient access solutions market is segmented on the basis of services, software, delivery mode and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on services, the patient access solutions market is segmented into support & maintenance, implementation and training & education. The service is further sub-segmented into support & maintenance services, implementation services and training & education services.

On the basis of software, the patient access solutions market is segmented into eligibility verification software, medical necessity management software, pre-certification & authorization software, claims denial & appeal management, payment estimation software, claims payment assessment & processing software and other software.

Based upon delivery mode, the patient access solutions market is segmented into web & cloud-based solutions and on-premise solutions.

The patient access solutions market is segmented on the basis of end user into healthcare providers, HCIT outsourcing companies and others.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Patient Access Solutions Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Patient Access Solutions market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Patient Access Solutions Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Patient Access Solutions

Chapter 4: Presenting the Patient Access Solutions Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2010-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Patient Access Solutions market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapitre 7: Évaluer le marché par segments, par pays et par fabricants avec partage des revenus et ventes par pays clés (2020-2027).

Chapitre 8 & 9 : Affichage de l’annexe, de la méthodologie et de la source de données

Enfin, Patient Access Solutions Market est une source précieuse de conseils pour les particuliers et les entreprises dans le cadre de la décision.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.