Taille du marché des soins intensifs néonatals 2022-Analyse de l’industrie Taille des prévisions de revenus des entreprises Principaux concurrents et tendances de croissance

DBMR a ajouté un nouveau rapport intitulé Marché des soins intensifs néonatals avec des tableaux de données pour les années historiques et prévisionnelles représentées avec des discussions et des graphiques répartis sur des pages avec une analyse détaillée facile à comprendre. Le rapport de recherche sur le marché mondial de l’industrie des soins intensifs néonatals 2020 fournit une analyse clé de l’état du marché des fabricants de soins intensifs néonatals avec la taille du marché, la croissance, la part, les tendances ainsi que la structure des coûts de l’industrie. Le type de marché, la taille de l’organisation, la disponibilité sur site, le type d’organisation des utilisateurs finaux et la disponibilité dans des zones telles que l’Amérique du Nord, l’Amérique du Sud, l’Europe, l’Asie-Pacifique et le Moyen-Orient et l’Afrique sont mis au point lors de la création de ce Rapport sur le marché des soins intensifs néonatals. La croissance du marché des soins intensifs néonatals a été principalement tirée par l’augmentation des dépenses de R&D à travers le monde, mais le dernier scénario COVID et le ralentissement économique ont complètement changé la dynamique du marché.

Le marché des soins intensifs néonatals devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse le marché pour représenter 9 572,22 millions USD d’ici 2028, avec un TCAC de 5,02 % au cours de la période de prévision susmentionnée. La prise de conscience croissante parmi les médecins et les patients des avantages des soins intensifs néonatals, qui créera davantage d’opportunités lucratives pour la croissance du marché.

Global Neonatal Intensive Care Market 2021 report assists in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. Key market dynamics of the Neonatal Intensive Care industry is the best part about this Neonatal Intensive Care market research report. For this report, market analysts have studied various products in the market and offered an even-handed opinion about the factors that are likely to drive the market or restrain it. Neonatal Intensive Care market report potentially presents with the numerous insights and business solutions that will help to stay ahead of the competition.

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Scenario

Neonatal intensive care unit is also known as specialized nurseries. There is a great complication in the neonatal intensive care unit for premature babies as it is a very sophisticated or advanced fitted unit of expert medical staff and specialists. All of the developed nations’ clinics or hospitals or main health centres (PHC) have their own in-house neonatal care unit.

Surging volume of patients suffering from chronic disorders among the newborn babies across the globe, rising incidence of preterm births, growing awareness levels about accessible prenatal and neonatal intensive care equipment, high birth rate in developing regions, prevalence of supportive government policies are some of the major as well as vital factors which will likely to augment the growth of the neonatal intensive care market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, growing number of technological advancements in neonatal intensive care devices, increasing per capita expenditure along with surging levels of investment in healthcare infrastructure which will further contribute by generating massive opportunities that will lead to the growth of the neonatal intensive care market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

The Global Neonatal Intensive Care segmented by following:

By Type (Peripheral Catheters, Central Catheters, Introducers and Accessories)

By Product (Infant Warmers, Incubators, Respiratory Devices, Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Convertible Warmer and Incubators, Phototherapy Equipment, Catheters, Others)

By Application (Medication Administration, Transfusion of Blood, Diagnostic Testing, Feeding)

By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The Key Players In The Global Neonatal Intensive Care Market Are

Braun Melsungen AG

BD

Cook

Digicare Biomedical

Medtronic

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd

Smiths Group PLC

Teleflex Incorporated

Utah Medical Products, Inc

……

Global Neonatal Intensive Care Market Report is very helpful to develop or modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. The Porter’s five forces analysis used in the report reveals the intensity of the competitive rivalry and the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers. Moreover, this report highlights numerous industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. With the competitive analysis of the major players in the market, the Neonatal Intensive Care report lends a hand to businesses in taking better moves for improving their product and sales.

The Global Neonatal Intensive Care market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Global Neonatal Intensive Care Market Scope and Market Size

Neonatal intensive care market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the neonatal intensive care market is segmented into infant warmers, incubators, respiratory devices, neonatal monitoring devices, convertible warmer and incubators, phototherapy equipment, catheters, and others. Infant warmers have been further segmented into electric infant warmers, and non-electric infant warmers. Respiratory devices have been further segmented into neonatal ventilators, transcutaneous oxygen/carbon dioxide monitor, resuscitators, and others. Neonatal monitoring devices have been further segmented into cardiopulmonary monitor, blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter, capnographs, and others.

Neonatal intensive care market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Based on type, the neonatal intensive care market is segmented into peripheral catheters, central catheters, and introducers and accessories. Peripheral catheters have been further segmented into peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVC), and midline catheters (extended dwell). Central catheters have been further segmented into peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC), central venous catheters (CVC), implantable ports, and umbilical catheters. Introducers and accessories have been further segmented into subcutaneous, and intravenous.

On the basis of application, the neonatal intensive care market is segmented into medication administration, transfusion of blood, diagnostic testing, and feeding.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie du Sud-Est.

