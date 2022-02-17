Taille du marché des soins de la peau CBD 2022, analyse complète, stratégie de développement, plans futurs et croissance élevée de l’industrie à TCAC par prévision 2028

CBD skin care Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 31.1% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

This study also assesses the market size, revenue produced from sales, and technologies used by various application segments. This dependable analysis forecasts market development trends for the CBD skin care Market sector from 2022 to 2029.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CBD skin care market are Kiehl’s, Cannuka, LLC, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana, Inc., ENDOCA., Lord Jones., VERTLYBALM., THE CBD SKINCARE CO., LEEF ORGANICS., JOSIE MARAN COSMETICS, CBD For Life, Kana Skincare, Apothecanna, KBLCOSMETICS., Pacific Roots, LLC., CBD Care Garden, LLC, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, Ecogen Labs, Nordic Oil., Satliva, among others.

