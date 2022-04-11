Taille du marché des revêtements de protection, part, industrie par dernière technologie, principaux acteurs clés, données de ventilation par type, application, segment régional, opportunités et analyse d’impact COVID-19 2029

Le marché des revêtements de protection est un rapport professionnel et complet axé sur les moteurs primaires et secondaires, la part de marché, l’analyse des concurrents, les principaux segments et l’analyse géographique. Obtenez une analyse approfondie de la structure du marché et des prévisions des différents segments et sous-segments du marché avec ce rapport de marché exceptionnel. Ce rapport d’étude de marché aide les entreprises à prendre des décisions intelligentes et à mieux gérer la commercialisation des produits, ce qui conduit finalement à la croissance de l’entreprise. Les entreprises peuvent obtenir des informations et une connaissance inégalées des meilleures opportunités de marché sur leurs marchés respectifs à l’aide d’un rapport international sur le marché des revêtements de protection.

Le marché des revêtements de protection devrait croître à un taux de croissance de 11,76 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Le rapport sur le marché des revêtements de protection analyse la croissance, qui augmente actuellement en raison de la demande croissante de nouvelles infrastructures dans les économies en développement. et des investissements accrus pour moderniser les infrastructures vieillissantes dans les économies développées.

Segment de marché par fabricants, ce rapport couvre:

Wacker Chemie AG; PPG Industries, Inc.; Akzo Nobel N.V.; The Sherwin-Williams Company; Arkema; Sika AG; RPM International Inc.; Axalta Coating Systems, LLC; HEMPEL A/S; BASF SE; Beckers Group; Induron Protective Coatings; H.B. Fuller Company; Jotun; Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd. and Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Protective Coatings Market and Size

By Material Type (Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Alkyd, Others), Product Type (Solvent-borne, Water-borne, Powder-based), End-Use (Building and Construction, Oil & Gas, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Power Generation, Marine, Others)

Protective Coatings Market Overview Protective Coatings Market Industry Competition by Manufacturers Protective Coatings Market Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region Protective Coatings Market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region Market Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type Protective Coatings Market Industry Analysis by Application Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis Protective Coatings Market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

