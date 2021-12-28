Taille du marché des réservoirs de GNC et d’hydrogène, part, industrie par dernière technologie, principaux acteurs clés, données de répartition par type, application, segment régional, opportunités et analyse d’impact COVID-19 2028

Le marché est censé afficher une croissance considérable au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Les profils d’entreprise de tous les principaux acteurs et marques qui dominent le marché ont été décrits dans le rapport plus large sur le marché des réservoirs de GNC et d’hydrogène . Leurs progrès en ce qui concerne les lancements de produits, les coentreprises, les fusions et acquisitions et l’effet respectif sur les ventes, les importations, les exportations, les revenus et les valeurs TCAC ont été étudiés complètement dans le rapport. Les tendances émergentes ainsi que les principaux moteurs, défis et opportunités sur le marché sont également identifiés et analysés dans ce rapport. La portée d’un rapport exceptionnel d’analyse du marché du GNC RNG et des réservoirs d’hydrogène peut être étendue des scénarios de marché aux prix comparatifs entre les principaux acteurs.

Le marché des réservoirs de GNC, de GNR et d’hydrogène atteindra une valorisation estimée à 1,80 milliard de dollars d’ici 2028, tout en enregistrant cette croissance à un taux de 8,20% pour la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Le rapport sur le marché des réservoirs de GNC, de GNR et d’hydrogène analyse les croissance, qui est actuellement en croissance en raison de l’utilisation croissante du gaz naturel dans l’industrie automobile.

Bref aperçu du marché des réservoirs de GNC et d’hydrogène:

According to Data Bridge Market Research CNG RNG and Hydrogen Tanks Market is witnessing a significant growth in developed economies during the forecast period of 2021-2028 due to factors such as, rise in the rapid increase in the occurrence of chronic diseases and rising medical tourism in emerging countries, driving the market swiftly.

Now the question is which are the other regions CNG RNG and Hydrogen Tanks Market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Asia-Pacific CNG RNG and Hydrogen Tanks Market to be their next revenue pockets for 2020. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the CNG RNG and Hydrogen Tanks Market.

The Global CNG RNG and Hydrogen Tanks Market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global CNG RNG and Hydrogen Tanks Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their CNG RNG and Hydrogen Tanks Market manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The Segments and Sub-Section of CNG RNG and Hydrogen Tanks Market are shown below:

Global CNG, RNG, and Hydrogen Tanks Market, By Gas Type (Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), Hydrogen), Material (Metal, Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber), Tank Type (Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4), Application (Fuel Tank, Transportation Tank), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in CNG RNG and Hydrogen Tanks Market Report are –

The major players covered in the CNG, RNG and hydrogen tanks market report are Worthington Industries, Inc.; Luxfer Gas Cylinders; Hexagon Composites ASA; Quantum Fuel Systems LLC.; EKC; Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc.; AVANCO GmbH; Beijing Tianhai Industry co.,Ltd.; Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co.,Ltd; FABER INDUSTRIE SPA; Ullit; Agility Fuel Solutions; Rama Cylinders Private Limited Mumbai India.; JPM Group; SAHUWALA CYLINDERS (P) LIMITED; Euro India Cylinders Limited; Cevotec GmbH; NPROXX; Steelhead Composites, INC.; Jiangsu Qiulin Special Equipment; among other domestic and global players.

Scope of Report:

The report Primarily studies the size, recent trends, and development status of the CNG RNG and Hydrogen Tanks Market, as well as investment opportunities, market dynamics (such as driving factors, restraining factors), and industry news (like mergers, acquisitions, and investments). Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. This study categorizes the global CNG RNG and Hydrogen Tanks Market breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global CNG RNG and Hydrogen Tanks Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

Scope of the CNG RNG and Hydrogen Tanks Market Scenario

CNG RNG and Hydrogen Tanks Market is segmented on the basis of countries U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

With tables and figures helping analyses worldwide Global CNG RNG and Hydrogen Tanks Market Forecast this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global CNG RNG and Hydrogen Tanks Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global CNG RNG and Hydrogen Tanks Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global CNG RNG and Hydrogen Tanks Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global CNG RNG and Hydrogen Tanks Market

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global CNG RNG and Hydrogen Tanks Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2010-2021

Chapitre 6 : Évaluation des principaux fabricants du marché mondial des réservoirs de GNC et d’hydrogène, qui comprend son paysage concurrentiel, son analyse de groupe de pairs, sa matrice BCG et son profil d’entreprise

Chapitre 7: Évaluer le marché par segments, par pays et par fabricants avec une part des revenus et des ventes par pays clés dans ces différentes régions.

Chapitre 8 & 9 : Affichage de l’annexe, de la méthodologie et de la source de données

Enfin, le marché mondial des réservoirs de GNC et d’hydrogène est une source précieuse de conseils pour les particuliers et les entreprises.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région, comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.